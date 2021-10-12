Bailey Weather Forecast
BAILEY, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Chance of snow showers then rain and snow showers likely during the day; while chance of snow showers overnight
- High 50 °F, low 24 °F
- Windy: 37 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 54 °F, low 22 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Thursday, October 14
Partly sunny then snow showers likely during the day; while snow showers overnight
- High 46 °F, low 19 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Slight chance of snow showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 44 °F, low 18 °F
- Light wind
