Terreton Weather Forecast
TERRETON, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Light snow likely then cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then patchy fog overnight
- High 39 °F, low 21 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Areas of fog then partly sunny during the day; while chance of rain and snow overnight
- High 38 °F, low 24 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Thursday, October 14
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight
- High 39 °F, low 17 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 39 °F, low 18 °F
- Light wind
