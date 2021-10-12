Take advantage of a rainy Tuesday in Cooperstown
(COOPERSTOWN, ND) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Cooperstown Tuesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.
Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.
Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.
Along with rain Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Cooperstown:
Tuesday, October 12
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then rain showers likely overnight
- High 54 °F, low 41 °F
- Windy: 31 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 54 °F, low 41 °F
- Windy: 31 mph
Thursday, October 14
Slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 48 °F, low 35 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Friday, October 15
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 50 °F, low 33 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0