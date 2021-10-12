CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cooperstown, ND

Take advantage of a rainy Tuesday in Cooperstown

Cooperstown Digest
Cooperstown Digest
 9 days ago

(COOPERSTOWN, ND) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Cooperstown Tuesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Cooperstown:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AiVYo_0cOgasDh00

  • Tuesday, October 12

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then rain showers likely overnight

    • High 54 °F, low 41 °F
    • Windy: 31 mph

  • Wednesday, October 13

    Rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 54 °F, low 41 °F
    • Windy: 31 mph

  • Thursday, October 14

    Slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 48 °F, low 35 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Friday, October 15

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 50 °F, low 33 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

House to vote to hold Steve Bannon in contempt for defying subpoena

(CNN) — The Democratic-controlled House of Representatives is expected to vote Thursday to hold Steve Bannon, one of former President Donald Trump's closest allies, in criminal contempt of Congress after he defied a subpoena from the committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol. The action marks a significant...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

New York City requiring COVID vaccine for police officers, firefighters and other city workers: "Privilege comes with a responsibility"

New York City will require police officers, firefighters and other municipal workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or be placed on unpaid leave, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday, giving an ultimatum to public employees who've refused and ensuring a fight with some of the unions representing them. The mandate...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cooperstown, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
CBS News

White House details plans to vaccinate 28 million children ages 5-11

Washington — Children aged 5 to 11 will soon be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine at their pediatrician's office, local pharmacy and potentially even their school, the White House said Wednesday as it detailed plans for the expected authorization of the Pfizer shot for younger children in a matter of weeks.
POTUS
Cooperstown Digest

Cooperstown Digest

Cooperstown, ND
6
Followers
289
Post
639
Views
ABOUT

With Cooperstown Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy