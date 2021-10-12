Rays 5 Red Sox 6: Not with a bang but a whimper

I hesitate to say this was just one of those nights where the Red Sox couldn’t catch a break and the Rays did, because that makes it seem as though the Rays got lucky. They didn’t. They played a great game, showing off their preposterous defensive positioning prowess as well as a great young core with Randy Arozarena, Wander Franco, and Shane McClanahan all playing huge roles in this win. But at the same time, the Red Sox had more hits, but just never seemed to get that one extra hit for the inning they needed to put runs on the board.

MLB ・ 13 DAYS AGO