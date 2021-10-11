Lightning Round: Alex Barré-Boulet is on waivers
It appears the Tampa Bay Lightning have made their decision on which players would fill out the roster as they head into the 2021-22 NHL season. For the start of it, Alex Barré-Boulet is not one of those players. On Sunday the club put the talented forward on waivers (along with Fredrik Claesson and Andrej Sustr) with the hopes of being able to assign him to the Syracuse Crunch. The wait till the 2:00 p.m. announcement of who cleared is on.www.chatsports.com
