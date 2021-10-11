Lightning Round: Alex Barré-Boulet is on waivers

Men’s Ice Hockey teams have been announcing the first three players for each of their rosters ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics as a sort of a tease. A couple days ago Victor Hedman was announced for Team Sweden — not a surprise, but a big moment for him — and yesterday Ondrej Palat was given the honors of being one of the first players on Team Czech Republic. His teammates at the moment are David Pastrnak and Jakub Voracek. This is the first time NHL players are going to the Men’s Ice Hockey tournament at the Olympics since 2014.

NHL ・ 7 DAYS AGO