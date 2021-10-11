Player preview: Goran Dragic’s time in Toronto might be short, but still impactful

With the preseason now behind us, there are certainly some things we learned about how Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse envisions his rotation this season. We know OG Anunoby and Fred VanVleet are going to carry the bulk of the offensive workload while Pascal Siakam is out for the first month of the season and it appears they’ll be joined in the starting lineup by rookie Scottie Barnes. At center, it appears Precious Achiuwa will start considering he started every game for the Raptors in the preseason, though he and Khem Birch will certainly split minutes pretty evenly throughout the year. Then there’s the other guard spot where Goran Dragic and Gary Trent Jr., two very different players, are vying for one spot.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO