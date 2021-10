It’s hard not to get too excited about this year’s Tampa Bay Rays team. After falling just short in the World Series, the Rays followed it up by having the best record in the American League. 100 wins. The team has never done that until this year. So now another playoff run begins Thursday night. And the best part is the road to the World Series starts at Tropicana Field. Here are the most commonly-asked questions about tickets if you’re thinking about going!

MLB ・ 10 DAYS AGO