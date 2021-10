Pass-catchers Rob Gronkowski, DeAndre Hopkins, and George Kittle have already missed practices this week and could be "questionable" for Week 4. They're all regularly inside the top-five players at their positions in fantasy, so their statuses will undoubtedly affect Week 4 fantasy rankings and start-or-sit decisions. Antonio Brown missed last week with COVID-19 and might be up in the air, too. Our health and injury updates provide the latest news on each guy and who would benefit in fantasy if they are absent. As always, check back regularly, as we'll update this post with the freshest information from practice reports.

