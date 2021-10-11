Evaluating Yankees manager Aaron Boone’s 2021

Should the Yankees have turned to their closer while down by a run in the ninth inning on Friday night?. Manager Aaron Boone left Aroldis Chapman in the bullpen and went with Domingo German for a second inning in his first appearance in two months. He then decided to relieve for him with Albert Abreu with two runners on base with one out in the ninth. Both runners ended up scoring in an eventual 4-3 loss to the Rays at the Stadium.

MLB ・ 13 DAYS AGO