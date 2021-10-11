CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Evaluating Yankees manager Aaron Boone’s 2021

By Pinstripe Alley
chatsports.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI find it hard to talk about managers. Twenty years ago, the GM handed a manager an active roster, and from there on, everything that happened on the field was under the manager’s purview. Now, the manager is one member of a steering committee — the individual level of autonomy a manager has varies by organization, but if you think Kevin Cash made the call to take Blake Snell out of the World Series all by himself, you’re kidding yourself.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

New York Yankees' lineup takes hit with DJ LeMahieu to IL

NEW YORK -- The New York Yankees suffered a major blow on the last day of the regular season, having to place versatile infielder DJ LeMahieu on the injured list. A week ago, LeMahieu acknowledged that he had been dealing with unspecified discomfort in the hip/groin area and had to undergo an MRI. Manager Aaron Boone announced Sunday that LeMahieu had been diagnosed with a sports hernia and received a cortisone shot.
MLB
Bleacher Report

2021 MLB Free Agents: Rumors, Predictions for Max Scherzer, Anthony Rizzo, More

The 2021 MLB postseason is underway. Tuesday and Wednesday brought us the wild-card games—with the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers advancing—and divisional series are set to begin Thursday. While eight teams are still alive in the race to win the World Series, the rest of Major League Baseball...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Boone
Person
Kevin Cash
Person
Blake Snell
talesbuzz.com

Aaron Boone on Gerrit Cole, Yankees’ rotation rest of way

TORONTO — Aaron Boone said “everything is on the table” when it comes to who the Yankees will pitch the rest of the way, as they try to finish off their second-half turnaround and make it to the playoffs. That includes potentially pitching Gerrit Cole on three days’ rest if...
MLB
wmleader.com

Aaron Boone’s questionable bullpen moves backfire on Yankees

Should the Yankees have turned to their closer while down by a run in the ninth inning on Friday night?. Manager Aaron Boone left Aroldis Chapman in the bullpen and went with Domingo German for a second inning in his first appearance in two months. He then decided to relieve for him with Albert Abreu with two runners on base with one out in the ninth. Both runners ended up scoring in an eventual 4-3 loss to the Rays at the Stadium.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Gm
Audacy

Yankees voice support for Aaron Boone as contract expires

The Yankees, after another early playoff exit in their championship window that busted open back in 2017, will have some decisions to make this winter regarding what it will take to finally put this team and its core over the top. At the top of that list of decisions will...
MLB
The Staten Island Advance

Yankees’ Aaron Boone is counting on Aaron Judge to be his Derek Jeter

As the Yankees near the finish of a wild and sometimes wobbly season, you hear a lot about leadership and how it separates elite teams from ones who’ve simply collected talent. Aaron Boone likes to think he’s got a mix of both in his clubhouse – superstars along with men of integrity. You put both qualities in the same uniform and, presto, there’s your leader.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Veteran MLB Catcher Announces He’s Retiring After Season

Washington Nationals catcher Alex Avila announced his retirement on Sunday, pending the completion of the 2021 season. Avila, the son of Detroit Tigers general manager Al Avila, was a fifth-round pick of the Tigers in 2008. He made his debut with the club the following year and spent seven seasons in the Motor City.
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Giants coach’s reaction to blown call goes viral

The reaction San Francisco Giants first base coach Antoan Richardson had to first base umpire Gabe Morales’ call on a check swing went viral on Thursday night. The Giants lost 2-1 to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 5 of the NLDS at Oracle Par in San Francisco. The game ended after Morales said that Wilmer Flores went around on a check swing on a 0-2 pitch from Max Scherzer with two outs (see it here). Most people recognized right away that Morales blew the call.
MLB
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The Craig Kimbrel News

The Chicago White Sox acquired reliever Craig Kimbrel from the Chicago Cubs at the trade deadline anticipating he would help fortify their bullpen for a World Series run. Instead, Kimbrel was a disaster on the South Side. A closer with the Cubs and throughout his big league career, the White Sox tried to use Kimbrel as a setup man.
MLB
FanSided

Watch: Dodgers fan fights the police at Dodger Stadium, and it ends really poorly

The Los Angeles Dodgers are fighting the San Francisco Giants for the NL West title and one of their fans is fighting security inside Dodger Stadium. Dodgers fans are dealing with some tough injury news surrounding Clayton Kershaw who had to leave Friday’s start early and his postseason availability is in doubt.
MLB
FanSided

Chicago Cubs have made their first firing of the offseason

After an abysmal season that might have set the franchise back a few years, the Chicago Cubs have begun an offseason of change. The Chicago Cubs have a massive offseason of change ahead of them, and the front office is wasting no time in making moves. A day after the...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy