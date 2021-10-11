CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odds Of Ben Simmons Reporting To Sixers Have Increased

By Luke Adams
hoopsrumors.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe chances of Ben Simmons ultimately reporting back to the Sixers have increased in recent days, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski (via Twitter). Sources tell Wojnarowski (Twitter link) that 76ers team officials and Simmons’ agent Rich Paul have made progress in discussions about ending Simmons’ holdout and having him return to the team in the near future. Shams Charania of The Athletic echoes that report, tweeting that the two sides have been “working around the clock” over the last few days to find a resolution. Those conversations are ongoing, per Wojnarowski.

www.hoopsrumors.com

