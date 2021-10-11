San Antonio vs. Orlando final score: Spurs hold on to beat Magic 101-100

The Orlando Magic is going into this season ready to tank once again. The Magic does not have a roster worth putting up a battle for the postseason. Additionally, injury issues will slow their further development again. Markelle Fultz is out likely for the first part of the season, while Jonathan Isaac will need time to fully recover. They are the best parts of this roster and without them, the Magic is a candidate for rock bottom. However, there are some trade candidates that can give the Magic a lifeline for the upcoming season.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO