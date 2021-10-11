San Antonio vs. Orlando final score: Spurs hold on to beat Magic 101-100
The San Antonio Spurs played a great defensive game against the Orlando Magic up until the last quarter, giving up an 18-point lead in the fourth and barely edging out a win against the Magic, saved by a defensive play at the end of regulation by Bryn Forbes, who ironically has been heavily scrutinized in the past for his lack of defense. The Spurs face the Magic in their first game of the regular season October 20th at the AT&T center.www.chatsports.com
