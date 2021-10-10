Manchester City want a Sergio Aguero replacement, Tottenham look for a Harry Kane foil and Arsenal might have to replace Alexandre Lacazette... the clubs that need £77m striker Dusan Vlahovic after the star rejects new Fiorentina deal

A number of clubs have been alerted by the news that Dusan Vlahovic will not renew his contract at Fiorentina, sensing a potential transfer opportunity. According to this morning’s edition of La Stampa (via MilanNews), it is difficult to imagine that the Serbian striker will stay with Fiorentina until his deal expires in 2023 as the club will want to monetise from the sale of the 21-year-old, and it seems that next summer is the right time for him to move on.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 11 DAYS AGO