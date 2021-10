Carr completed 21 of 34 passes for 196 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in Monday night's 28-14 loss to the Chargers. Carr was under pressure early and the Raiders offense as a whole struggled in the first half, failing to score while going down 21 points. The signal-caller responded in the third quarter, hitting Hunter Renfrow and Darren Waller on third-down touchdown passes to pull Las Vegas within one score. The rally fell short when Carr was intercepted in the fourth, closing out his least impressive performance this season. He's thrown two touchdowns in each outing thus far, but Carr will strive to move the ball better in Week 5 versus the Bears.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO