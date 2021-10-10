Lagrange events coming up

(LAGRANGE, WY) Live events are coming to Lagrange.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lagrange:

NEMSA Mini Conference- Scottsbluff Gering, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 1050 M St, Gering, NE

Mini Conference- Oct. 22- NIS Day 1230-5pm. Evaluations by Scenario- Karen Bowlin. at WNCC- Harms Center Oct. 23- EMS CE- 6.5hours NCCP 8:30-5pm. Peds, Cardiac, Ops and Trauma! at Gering Civic Center

Scottsbluff Winter Farmers Market Gering, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 2648 10th St Unit B, Gering, NE

Come and join us for our 1st Farmer's Market of the 2021/2022 market season at Dirt Stix Nursery, 2648 10th Street in Gering. We will start this season with a big Halloween Special!!!

Senior Night! Football vs. Burns Torrington, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: Torrington, WY

Come join us as we honor our Senior boys and celebrate all their hard work. https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/events/goshen-county-school-district-no-1-torrington-wy/gam148970ee39

Gering Holiday Craft Fair Gering, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 1050 M St, Gering, NE

Premier hand-made holiday crafts by crafters from 5 states. Pottery, jewelry, wood, sculpture, furniture, and more. Sat, 9am-5pm; Sun, 10am-4pm.

SUNSET ON HALLOWEEN PAINT & Sip Mitchell, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 1333 Center Ave, Mitchell, NE

There is nothing better than a fall night out with friends to enjoy Halloween and I promise - this will be a goolish time for all - Join us in paint this spooky masterpiece while sipping the best...