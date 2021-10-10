CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
La Grange, WY

Lagrange events coming up

La Grange News Flash
La Grange News Flash
 6 days ago

(LAGRANGE, WY) Live events are coming to Lagrange.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lagrange:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lcE1c_0cMzEynq00

NEMSA Mini Conference- Scottsbluff

Gering, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 1050 M St, Gering, NE

Mini Conference- Oct. 22- NIS Day 1230-5pm. Evaluations by Scenario- Karen Bowlin. at WNCC- Harms Center Oct. 23- EMS CE- 6.5hours NCCP 8:30-5pm. Peds, Cardiac, Ops and Trauma! at Gering Civic Center

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fjYSm_0cMzEynq00

Scottsbluff Winter Farmers Market

Gering, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 2648 10th St Unit B, Gering, NE

Come and join us for our 1st Farmer's Market of the 2021/2022 market season at Dirt Stix Nursery, 2648 10th Street in Gering. We will start this season with a big Halloween Special!!!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vejX1_0cMzEynq00

Senior Night! Football vs. Burns

Torrington, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: Torrington, WY

Come join us as we honor our Senior boys and celebrate all their hard work. https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/events/goshen-county-school-district-no-1-torrington-wy/gam148970ee39

Learn More

Gering Holiday Craft Fair

Gering, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 1050 M St, Gering, NE

Premier hand-made holiday crafts by crafters from 5 states. Pottery, jewelry, wood, sculpture, furniture, and more. Sat, 9am-5pm; Sun, 10am-4pm.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CaWjM_0cMzEynq00

SUNSET ON HALLOWEEN PAINT & Sip

Mitchell, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 1333 Center Ave, Mitchell, NE

There is nothing better than a fall night out with friends to enjoy Halloween and I promise - this will be a goolish time for all - Join us in paint this spooky masterpiece while sipping the best...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Up to 17 U.S. missionaries and family kidnapped in Haiti - media

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Oct 17 (Reuters) - As many as 17 American Christian missionaries and their families, including children, were kidnapped on Saturday by gang members in Haiti's capital of Port-au-Prince, U.S. media reported. The kidnapping happened after the missionaries left an orphanage in the crisis-engulfed Caribbean nation, the New York Times...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wyoming Government
City
La Grange, WY
City
Torrington, WY
Reuters

Hollywood film-crew union reaches tentative deal, averting strike

LOS ANGELES, Oct 16 (Reuters) - A union that represents about 60,000 behind-the-scenes workers in film and television reached a tentative deal with producers on Saturday, averting a strike that threatened to cause widespread disruption in Hollywood, negotiators said. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), which includes camera...
LABOR ISSUES
CBS News

Venezuela halts talks after Maduro ally's extradition to U.S.

Miami — Venezuela's government said Saturday it would halt negotiations with its opponents in retaliation for the extradition to the U.S. of a close ally of President Nicolás Maduro who prosecutors believe could be the most significant witness ever about corruption in the South American country. Jorge Rodríguez, who has...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Come And Join Us#Ne Mini Conference#Ne Come#Farmer S Market Of The#Ne Premier#Sun
La Grange News Flash

La Grange News Flash

La Grange, WY
6
Followers
53
Post
507
Views
ABOUT

With La Grange News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy