New Shoreham, RI

New Shoreham events coming soon

New Shoreham News Beat
New Shoreham News Beat
 6 days ago

(NEW SHOREHAM, RI) Live events are coming to New Shoreham.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around New Shoreham:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04c5xt_0cMysebt00

Run for the Pumpkins Trail Race

Bradford, Westerly, RI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: Bradford, RI

Fall Race Series! #2 of 4 races A special Fall Series tech shirt will be provided to those that complete 3 out of 4 races in the series. We will also track standings throughout the series...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GVjga_0cMysebt00

10” Seaglass Trees

Westerly, RI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Dec 12, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Dec 12, 05:00 PM

Address: 1 Dixon Street, Westerly, RI 02891

Come join us to make a beautiful 10” tumbled glass tree. Everything will be provided to create your one-of-a-kind tree.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42uLA4_0cMysebt00

Don't Tell Lisa

Charlestown, RI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 489A Old Coach Rd, Charlestown, RI

Don't Tell Lisa brings rock covers to Down Back at the Rathskeller. Live outdoor show, great Charlestown food and great drinks!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mfjqz_0cMysebt00

Westerly Barbell Open

Westerly, RI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Dec 12, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 04:00 PM

Address: 19 High Street, Westerly, RI 02891

This will be a sanctioned weightlifting event through USA Weightlifting.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FglYS_0cMysebt00

Bible Study for All Ages

Bradford, Westerly, RI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:45 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:45 PM

Address: 80 Alton Bradford Rd, Bradford, RI

Come join us for Bible Study. The spiritual growth of Christians is very important to us here at CSBC. That is why we offer Bible study classes and Small Groups to help equip you on your lifelong...

Learn More

New Shoreham News Beat

New Shoreham News Beat

New Shoreham, RI
9
Followers
277
Post
259
Views
ABOUT

With New Shoreham News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

