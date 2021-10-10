Tryon events coming up

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(TRYON, NE) Live events are lining up on the Tryon calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Tryon:

Noon Program: Patchwork of the Prairie by Yvonne Hollenbeck

North Platte, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 AM

When: October 15, 2021 @ 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm Where: Meeting Room A Humanities Nebraska Speaker program-this program is free and open to the public. Pre-registration helps us plan room seating...

Fridays with Pals at Homestead Pumpkin Patch

North Platte, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 6459 S Homestead Rd, North Platte, NE

Come out for a fun evening at Homestead Pumpkin Patch!! Whether it's for family fun or a date night adventure, enjoy a Pals handcrafted brew.

Lisa Creasman

North Platte, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 302 S Sycamore St, North Platte, NE

Lisa Creasman, resident of North Platte, Nebraska, peacefully passed away in her home on Monday, September 6, 2021, at the age of 69. Lisa was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Dorothia...

Better Breathers Club

North Platte, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 10:40 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 11:40 AM

Address: 601 W Leota St, North Platte, NE

American Lung Association Better Breathers Clubs are regularly scheduled, in-person support groups for individuals with chronic lung disease including COPD, pulmonary fibrosis and lung cancer...

NPCC Haunted Hoops Basketball Camp

North Platte, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: 601 W State Farm Rd, North Platte, NE

Local youth will have the opportunity to brush up their dribbling and other basketball skills thanks to a Haunted Hoops camp planned for the end of October. The North Platte Community College...

