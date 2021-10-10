CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golden Meadow, LA

Live events on the horizon in Golden Meadow

Golden Meadow Dispatch
Golden Meadow Dispatch
 6 days ago

(GOLDEN MEADOW, LA) Live events are coming to Golden Meadow.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Golden Meadow:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PPPUv_0cMydeI000

Wedding/Reception (private event)

Houma, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 4062-4106 Bayou Black Dr, Houma, LA

Wedding/Reception (private event) is on Facebook. To connect with Wedding/Reception (private event), join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CiOTX_0cMydeI000

Dept of Louisiana - Fall Staff Meeting

Houma, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 206 St Pius St, Houma, LA

All Louisiana MCL Members are invited and encouraged to attend You may also like the following events from Marine Corps League - Detachment #778 - Baton Rouge

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q9POc_0cMydeI000

Weekdays Blockchain Training Course for Beginners Houma

Houma, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 209 Clendenning Rd, Houma, LA

This is a 16 hours Instructor-led Blockchain training Course for Beginners to be taught over 4 weeks About this Event Enrollment is open for Upcoming Blockchain Training Classes <--- Phone...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36IawY_0cMydeI000

LOR @ The Balcony

Houma, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 7834 W Main St, Houma, LA

Come out and enjoy the great view with some cold drinks and awesome music. The Balcony is downtown Houma on Main St. If you've never been, you're missing out. You may also like the following...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26U5Bk_0cMydeI000

Business Case Writing Certification Classroom Training in Houma, LA

Houma, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Welcome to Vistaedutech! We thank you for visiting Vistaedutech Business Case Writing training page.

Golden Meadow Dispatch

Golden Meadow Dispatch

Golden Meadow, LA
