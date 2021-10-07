CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fields, OR

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

Fields Bulletin
 6 days ago

(FIELDS, OR) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Fields Thursday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Fields:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AiVYo_0cJz3jIs00

  • Thursday, October 7

    Scattered Rain Showers

    • High 62 °F, low 45 °F
    • 2 to 12 mph wind

  • Friday, October 8

    Scattered rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 36 °F
    • 7 to 12 mph wind

  • Saturday, October 9

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 59 °F, low 37 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 10

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then chance of rain and snow showers overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 31 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments

Fields Bulletin

Fields Bulletin

