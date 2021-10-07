Daily Weather Forecast For Crownpoint
CROWNPOINT, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 71 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 8
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 47 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, October 9
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 65 °F, low 38 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 57 °F, low 38 °F
- Light wind
