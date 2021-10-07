Whether it’s a questionable 3am chicken nugget delivery, or a waiter balancing plates of pasta while making a beeline for your table, it’s always exciting to know that there’s food on the way. And that anticipation is significantly heightened when the food is being prepared, step-by-step, right in front of you. Which is what makes a meal at this Brixton counter-only spot a very exciting experience. This intimate 18 seater is all marble walls, concrete floors, and light wooden countertops. It's a single room where everyone has a front row seat and it feels like you’ve been invited to an exclusive dinner party hosted by Pavlov. Only in this parallel universe he’s a skilled sushi chef serving up tasty things like BBQ eel, crab, and prawn tempura hand rolls. With every scoop of golden rice flattened on a sheet of seaweed, every layering of sliced onion, and every careful placement of the fish, you’ll wait, patiently, for your turn. And once you’re up you’ll be asking for more until you’ve tried all of the rolls.

RESTAURANTS ・ 8 HOURS AGO