By Rianne Shlebak
 7 days ago
The phrase ‘this is nice isn’t it’ is guaranteed to be said by at least one member of your group if you head to Cafe Beam on Westbourne Grove. Maybe they’re referring to the hanging lights, or the exposed brick, maybe it’s the spaciousness of it all, or maybe it’s the brunch menu that includes shakshuka, a halal full english, and nutella filled doughnuts. We’ll tell you - it’s all of the above. This spot is walk-in only, and open until 4.30pm everyday, so plan accordingly.

#Halal#Food Drink#Cafe Beam#Shakshuka
