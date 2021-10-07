World Cup Qualifiers: Local Harambee Stars players need to adapt to the tempo - Firat
Harambee Stars coach Engin Firat has admitted there is a physical difference between local-based players and those plying their trade abroad. The Turkish will be leading Kenya for the first time on Thursday night against Mali in the Group E World Cup qualifier to be played in Morocco. However, the tactician believes the country is heading in the right direction especially with a good number of players being young.www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0