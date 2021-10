The Detroit Lions will be without veteran outside linebacker Trey Flowers for a second consecutive week, according to head coach Dan Campbell. "To be honest with you, we’re in a pretty good place just depth-wise. This is the right thing for Trey, too, which in turn is also the right thing for us long-term," Campbell said. "I think if we can get him back to where he’s feeling really good, I think in the long run, that’s going to be a good thing for him and for us."

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO