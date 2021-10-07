How Open Source is Getting Faster (and How to Maintain Security)

By 2020, 50% of businesses already have their workloads in the public cloud, says Stamford, a Connecticut-based research platform. With the aid of AWS auto-scaling, businesses that own applications in the cloud are able to monitor them while also ensuring that it automatically adjusts server capacity in order to maintain the performance of applications. This way, applications will not only have a stable, balanced, and predictable performance, but they can also achieve these changes at extremely reduced prices. The service exists to make the scaling process a straightforward one coupled with suggestions in regards to the optimization of application performance.

