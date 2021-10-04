CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tottenham 'can sack Nuno Espirito Santo in the summer if he does not lead them to European football this season without paying ANY compensation'

By Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTottenham can reportedly sack boss Nuno Espirito Santo in the summer without having to pay any compensation if he does not lead them to a top-six finish in the Premier League. The Portuguese saw the pressure on him eased with Spurs' 2-1 victory against Aston Villa on Sunday, which came after a run of three straight top-flight defeats including a damaging north London derby reverse at Arsenal.

#European Football#The Premier League#Arsenal#Aston Villa#Portuguese#Spurs
