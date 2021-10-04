CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jadon Sancho's lively cameo against Everton shows he can put 'frustrating' start at Man United behind him, says Gary Neville, after £73m star was 'anonymous' in his first few games

By Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGary Neville believes Jadon Sancho can put his 'frustrating' start to life at Manchester United behind him after an impressive cameo in Saturday's draw with Everton. The England forward, signed from Borussia Dortmund for £73million over the summer, has made an underwhelming start to life at Old Trafford and has failed to score or register an assist in nine outings.

Jadon Sancho
Gary Neville
Anthony Martial
