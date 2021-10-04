Women's Soccer Downed by Xavier, 2-0

Omaha, Neb. -- The Creighton women's soccer team suffered a 2-0 loss to Xavier on Sunday, October 3rd. The loss moved the Bluejays to 6-5-2 on the season and 0-3-1 in BIG EAST action, while Xavier climbed to 10-1-1 overall and 3-1-0 in conference play. Xavier scored in the fifth...
BANNER ELK, N.C. – Four different Bobcats scored, led by Haley Lowman who tallied her third and fourth goals of the season, to lift the Lees-McRae women's soccer team to a convincing 5-0 win, their most goals scored in a game since 2016, over Erskine this afternoon to clinch their fourth win on Tate Field.
NEWARK, Del. - - Alicia Whyte and Emily Navarrete scored their first goals of the season as the Wilmington University women's soccer team defeated Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference foe Bloomfield, 3-0, on Homecoming Saturday at the WU Athletics Complex. The Wildcats (3-2-1, 1-1 CACC) led 1-0 at the half, but...
The University of Mary Washington women's soccer team dropped a 2-0 decision at Bridgewater College on Saturday afternoon in nonfonference action. The Eagles slip to 1-4-1 on the season. Bridgewater held a slight advantage in possessions and shots, but were held off the scoreboard by the UMW defense until the...
WORCESTER -- The WPI women's soccer team picked up its fifth clean sheet of the season and second-straight victory in a 2-0 conference win over Emerson on Saturday afternoon. The Engineers were led by goals from Elizabeth Rocco (Fresh Meadows, NY) and Annika Keck (Oakland, CA) and some big saves by keeper Lauren Paul (Schaghticoke, NY) in the victory.
HAMILTON, N.Y. – The Bucknell women's soccer team saw its three-match winning streak come to an end Saturday night at Beyer-Small '76 Field, as Colgate dealt the Bison their first Patriot League loss of the season with a 3-0 verdict. Bucknell fell to 5-5-1 overall and 2-1-0 in the Patriot...
Arizona State Players, Fans React on Social Media Following Upset Win Over UCLA. The game of football isn't played on paper, and the Arizona State Sun Devils proved exactly that in Saturday night's 42-23 victory over No. 20 UCLA in Pasadena. It felt as if nobody outside of diehard fans...
CINCINNATI - Xavier women's soccer picked up the game-winner early, but added insurance late in a 3-0 win over Villanova at Corcoran Field on Thursday evening. The win moves Xavier to 9-1-1 overall and 2-1 in BIG EAST play. Xavier took the 1-0 lead in the first five minutes, on...
NORFOLK, Va. – The Old Dominion women's soccer team won its third straight Conference USA game of the season, extending its winning streak to five after a 2-0 victory over Middle Tennessee in Murfreesboro, Tennessee on Friday night. Head coach Angie Hind said, "This is always a difficult place to...
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (September 26, 2021) - American International College opened the scoring with a free-kick in the final minute of the first half and then added a pair in the opening ten minutes of the second half to claim a 3-0 victory over Stonehill College in Northeast-10 Conference women's soccer action at Abdow Field this afternoon.
The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (10-1, 2-1) kept their spectacular start to the season rolling with a 2-0 victory in upstate New York, issuing the Syracuse Orange (4-5-1, 0-3) their fourth consecutive loss and extending their winless streak to 5 games. It wasn’t one of the Deacs’ best performances, but they deserved the points after getting the better of the chances and limiting Syracuse to almost no looks at the goal. This result marked a milestone for Wake this season, as the Deacs reached the ten win mark for the first time since 2017. It also marked a tenth shutout for the Deacs, which is the most they’ve managed since their 14 shutout 2011 season that saw them go to the College Cup. Wake have been resolute so far this season in the ACC, and this game was no different, and sets them up nicely to close out their road trip in Louisville next Saturday. For the Orange, it feels like another tough blow to a team that has struggled mightily since joining the ACC, having never qualified for the ACC Tournament.
Camden, N.J. (9/25/21) – The Kean University women's soccer team battled to a double overtime draw with host Rutgers-Camden in NJAC action on Saturday afternoon. It was a battle of the defense as only seven total shots on goal were recorded on the day. Rookie Julia Masucci tallied five saves in the complete game effort.
The Syracuse women’s soccer team suffered its fifth loss of the season in a 2-0 defeat to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Saturday. The first half started slow, as both teams tried to get their adrenaline running. Both teams traded shot attempts and defensive aggression. 12 minutes into the game, the Orange gained momentum from three consecutive defensive stops and applied further pressure.
TULSA, Okla., Sept. 24, 2021 – The University of South Florida women's soccer team remained perfect in both conference and road play with a 1-0 victory over the Tulsa Golden Hurricane on Friday Night. (Toronto, Ontario, Canada) scored the game-winner with only 74 seconds remaining in the second overtime period.
Cal Poly women’s soccer continued their hot start to Big West play with a 3-0 victory over UC Riverside on Sunday, Sept. 26 inside Alex G. Spanos Stadium. The Mustangs (6-5-0, 2-0-0 Big West) now sit atop the Big West standings with an undefeated conference record while the Highlanders (3-6-0, 0-2-0 Big West) have yet to win in conference play.
Springfield, Mass – The Springfield College men's soccer program earned a non-conference 2-0 shutout victory over Framingham State on Tuesday night at Brock-Affleck Field. - Records: Framingham State (2-8), Springfield (5-3) - Location: Brock-Affleck Field – Springfield, Mass. HOW IT HAPPENED:. Jack Rosenberg (Simsbury, Conn.) scored for the Pride in the victory, while...
A late afternoon thunderstorm delayed the start of the Kansas Wesleyan women’s soccer match against Tabor. It did nothing to thwart the Coyotes’ inspired effort, though. Two early goals by Marissa Morales (SR/La Puente, Calif.) and a suffocating defensive performance propelled KWU to a 2-0 Kansas Conference victory Wednesday at Graves Family Sports Complex.
Iowa, Maryland, Iowa Hawkeyes football, Iowa Hawkeyes men's basketball, Domingos Nascimento dos Santos Filho, Maryland Terrapins, Malikae Dayes. Facing the potent offensive attack of the reigning Big Ten Tournament champions in Iowa would be a tough task for Maryland women’s soccer in its conference opener Thursday night. From deep in...
SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah women's soccer team dropped a hard-fought 1-0 contest to the visiting Washington State Cougars on Thursday evening at Ute Field. Utah (5-5-1, 0-2-0 Pac-12) had seven shots against the Cougars (8-1-1, 2-0-0 Pac-12), with multiple quality looks coming in the second half. Chelsea Peterson continued to pick up saves as she had seven more tonight and is up to 44 saves on the season.
Alicia Green and Payton Haliburton both found the back of the net in the second half to lift Wayne State to a 2-0 win at Minnesota Crookston Friday afternoon. The Wildcats had a 14-5 shot advantage in the first half, but couldn’t get one on the board until midway through the second half when Green scored on a pass from Kaelyn Reeves.
Freshman Rachel Farr scored the first goal and assisted on the second to lead Yakima Valley to a 2-0 victory over Columbia Basin in NWAC East women’s soccer Wednesday afternoon. Goalkeeper Sophia Pixton, also a freshman, made seven saves for the Yaks’ second straight shutout. Ella McKenna netted the second...
