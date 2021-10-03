Colorado Rockies game no. 162 thread: Ashton Goudeau vs Humberto Mejía
Today is the day. The sun is setting on the 2021 Major League Baseball season as the 162nd game is about to be played (technically 161st in the Rockies’ case due to hinky weather in Atlanta). As chaos reigns around the league with the American League WC race possibly ending in a four-way tie and the NL West divisional race potentially coming down to a game 163, the Colorado Rockies will play one final game in a mostly empty Chase Field against the Arizona Diamondbacks.www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0