Mets vs Braves game thread
We have made it to the final game of the 2021 regular season and the final tune up for the Atlanta Braves before they head into the NLDS against the Milwaukee Brewers. The Braves split the first two games against the Mets falling 4-3 in the opener while holding on for a 6-5 win Saturday. Charlie Morton will get the start for Atlanta Sunday while the Mets will go with Noah Syndergaard who will be making just his second appearance of the season following Tommy John surgery.www.chatsports.com
