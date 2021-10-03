CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Mets vs Braves game thread

By Talking Chop
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe have made it to the final game of the 2021 regular season and the final tune up for the Atlanta Braves before they head into the NLDS against the Milwaukee Brewers. The Braves split the first two games against the Mets falling 4-3 in the opener while holding on for a 6-5 win Saturday. Charlie Morton will get the start for Atlanta Sunday while the Mets will go with Noah Syndergaard who will be making just his second appearance of the season following Tommy John surgery.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
GOBankingRates

Biggest Contract Busts in MLB History

A contract bust in baseball is fundamentally different than those in other major sports. On the one hand, there's no salary cap, so a bad contract or two won't necessarily cripple a team's ability to...
MLB
chatsports.com

Game Thread #156: Milwaukee Brewers (93-62) vs. New York Mets (73-81)

Freddy Peralta gets the start on the mound this afternoon as the Milwaukee Brewers attempt to clinch the N.L. Central with a win over Carlos Carrasco and the New York Mets. Lineups for today’s game are:. ONE MORE WIN and the NL Central is ours!. : @BallySportWI. : @620wtmj @fleet_farm...
MLB
chatsports.com

Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets Betting Guide

Spread: Braves -1.5 (+140)|Mets +1.5 (-170) Odds to Win the World Series: Braves +1400|Mets N/A. Odds courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000!. Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets News, Analysis, and Pick. The New York Mets...
GAMBLING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy John
Person
Noah Syndergaard
Central Illinois Proud

Mets’ Noah Syndergaard to test arm again vs. Braves

The final game of the season is meaningless in the standings for the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets, but Sunday’s matchup of the starting pitchers holds great fascination. The visiting Mets will start right-hander Noah Syndergaard (0-0, 0.00 ERA) against Atlanta’s Charlie Morton (14-6, 3.39) in what typically would be a marquee matchup, but it more than likely will be a short stint for both.
MLB
chatsports.com

Braves look to lean on Fried in second game of NLDS against Brewers

After dropping Game 1 of the NLDS in frustrating fashion, the Braves are now looking to at least return home with a split as they get set for Game 2 against the Brewers. For the second game in a row, it’ll figure to be tough sledding for the Braves at the plate since Milwaukee is sending out Brandon Woodruff to start this evening’s game. Woodruff’s numbers may not have been as dominant as Corbin Burnes’ were, but a 2.56 ERA and a 2.96 FIP with a 3.05 xFIP is still very impressive in its own right. With that being said, the Braves had their chances to do something against Burnes yesterday and if history is any indication, they should have some chances against Woodruff today.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mets#Tune Up#Tommy John Surgery#The Atlanta Braves#Nlds#The Milwaukee Brewers
Sports Illustrated

Ready for a Star-Studded NLDS Show?

Four of the last five National League MVPs will be playing in this year’s NLDS—one on each of the four remaining teams. The Dodgers are the most star-studded team in a star-studded NL playoff field. Los Angeles has four former MVPs on its roster alone. The Giants have two, while the Brewers and ...
MLB
chatsports.com

In time of need, Braves turn to Max Fried vs. Brewers

Atlanta will turn to left-hander Max Fried in hopes of avoiding a two-game deficit when the Braves face the host Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday in the second game of the National League Division Series. Milwaukee won the series opener 2-1 Friday when Rowdy Tellez snapped a scoreless tie with a...
MLB
New York Post

Brewers vs. Braves line, prediction: Bet bravely in NLDS Game 2

The Milwaukee Brewers and Atlanta Braves are the only two teams in the majors that made the 2021 postseason with better records on the road than at home, and the Braves will look to keep that success going in Milwaukee on Saturday. Braves starter Max Fried enters having allowed three...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports Illustrated

There’s Nothing Like Watching Aces Shove in October

It took until yesterday afternoon—the fourth day of the postseason—before two starting pitchers completed six innings in the same game. Hours later, two other starting pitchers did it again. It was refreshing to see, not because of some old-timey, pitcher-wins-matter romanticism. But simply because ...
MLB
FanSided

Yankees: 3 possible first base replacements for Luke Voit this offseason

With Luke Voit’s New York Yankees career up in the air, it is worth looking at a few possible replacements at the first base position for 2022. Objectively, it looks like the 2020 MVP candidate has already played his final game in pinstripes, finishing this season on the 60-Day IL after an unnecessary knee tweak sprinting to first on a strikeout.
MLB
Bleacher Report

Joe Maddon Downplays Shohei Ohtani's Comments About Frustrations with Angels

Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani turned heads when he said winning will be a big deciding factor in where he plays if and when he becomes a free agent after the 2023 campaign, but manager Joe Maddon suggested that doesn't mean he necessarily wants to leave. The Associated Press...
MLB
Royals Review

Kansas City vs. Cleveland Monday make up game thread

The Royals travel from Detroit to Cleveland today for a one-day afternoon series against the Indians (soon to be Guardians!) to make up a rain out from September 22. The game is supposed to air on Bally Sports Kansas City at 12:10 CT, but since this wasn’t on the original schedule, who knows? Maybe you’ll get tennis? The Cardinals report? Bull riding? They like to keep us on our toes!
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy