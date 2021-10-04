Titans vs. Jets Post-Game Recap After 27-24 Loss | Derrick Henry, Ryan Tannehill Stats & Highlights
Titans vs. Jets post-game recap after embarrassing 27-24 overtime loss to the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mike Vrabel failed to get his team ready for their Week 4 matchup on the road and now fall to 2-2 on the season. Wide receivers Julio Jones & A.J. Brown injury news was a main focal point in the storylines but that isn’t an excuse to lose this game. QB Ryan Tannehill needs to be better but luckily running backs Derrick Henry & Jeremy McNichols brought their A-game. Mitchell Renz host of Chat Sports gives you his analysis on this game.www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0