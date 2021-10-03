CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears live score updates, highlights

By Pride Of Detroit
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears are franchises going in opposite directions, and it may not be the directions that the overall record suggests. The Lions are 0-3, but just spent all offseason tearing down the roster to get younger, cheaper and accumulate draft picks. Though they’ve lost all three games this season, they’ve already shown significant week-to-week improvement, especially on the defensive side of the ball.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Chicago Bears trade quarterback Andy Dalton in these 2 deals

It is officially a new era for the Chicago Bears. Just two days after reiterating that Andy Dalton was his starter when healthy, head coach Matt Nagy turned the tables. On Wednesday, Nagy confirmed that Justin Fields would be the team’s starting quarterback going forward. It was a move that came far too late, and many believe Nagy’s hand may have been forced.
NFL
chatsports.com

Live updates: Lions vs. Ravens

Dan Campbell's tenure as the Detroit Lions head coach isn't getting any easier. Debuting against the 2019 NFC champion San Francisco 49ers and following it up against two-time NFC North champion Green Bay Packers, the results for the rebuilding Lions were perhaps predictable. Next up? The Baltimore Ravens, with three...
NFL
chatsports.com

Bears vs Lions: Keys for Chicago victory

The Chicago Bears are taking on the Detroit Lions on Sunday, and while the Bears are technically favored by 3 points, it’s also common for the home team to get a customary 3 for the home field advantage. So Vegas believes these two teams are fairly even. That’s not how many figured this game would be viewed when the schedule was released, but the Bears have had issues since training camp.
NFL
New York Post

Lions vs. Ravens prediction: Detroit a live underdog

DETROIT LIONS (+8) over Baltimore Ravens. A lot was made last week about there being seven home ’dogs out of the 16 games in NFL Week 2. You probably didn’t hear a lot about it after the fact because they ended up going just 2-5 straight (only outright upsets by the Panthers versus the Saints and these Ravens versus the Chiefs) and 3-4 against the spread. Home-field advantage isn’t as strong as a lot of people expected with fans returning, but I’m still jumping on the Lions here. The problem with the Lions is they haven’t played a complete game yet, but they did rally to get the back-door cover against the closing line versus the 49ers in Week 1, and if Jared Goff can stop fumbling the snap or dropping the ball in his long windup, the Lions can stick close enough to the Ravens here.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#American Football#The Detroit Lions
detroitsportsnation.com

Detroit Lions lose key defender to injury in 1st quarter vs. Bears

When it comes to defense, the Detroit Lions can not exactly afford to lose any of their starters but it appears that is exactly what happened on Sunday against the Chicago Bears. During the 1st quarter of Sunday’s game, Lions defender Romeo Okwara left the game after apparently injuring his...
NFL
windycitygridiron.com

Bears vs Lions 2021 second half live updates and open thread

The Chicago Bears lead the Detroit Lions 14 to 0 after the first half, and it seems like offensive coordinator Bill Lazor is the guy calling plays so far. The running game has been strong, Justin Fields has looked better than last week, but on defense Akiem Hicks and Khalil Mack are both dinged up. We’ll see if they can both get back out there for the second half.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Detroit Lions: 4 bold predictions for Week 4 vs. Bears

The Detroit Lions look to achieve their first victory of the season against the Chicago Bears on Sunday. This is a heated NFC North matchup with both franchises attempting to bounce back after a rough first three weeks. It’s time to continue our NFL predictions series with a Lions Week 4 prediction.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
detroitsportsnation.com

Detroit Lions release hype video for Week 4 matchup vs. Bears

On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will look to pick up the first win of the Dan Campbell era when they travel to Soldier Field to take on the Chicago Bears. In advance of the big game, the Lions have released a hype video to help get you fired up.
NFL
chatsports.com

Detroit Lions elevate kicker Ryan Santoso to active roster vs. Bears

The Detroit Lions are traveling to Chicago for a Week 4 game against the Bears, but their kicker Austin Seibert remains on the reserve/COVID-19 list, which has prompted the team to elevate kicker Ryan Santoso to the active roster as a COVID-19 replacement. This is the second week in a...
NFL
Holland Sentinel

Detroit Lions' defense was simply inexcusable against a brutal Chicago Bears offense

CHICAGO — Free Press sports writer Carlos Monarrez answers three questions about the Detroit Lions’ 24-14 loss to the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on Sunday. It was by far the worst game of the season for them, especially as a winnable game. Yes, the Lions were without some key players because of injuries and they sustained a few more injuries during the game. But they shot themselves in the foot, with a bazooka, when they turned over the ball twice inside Chicago’s 10-yard line. I hate it when teams chase points in the first half of a close game; coach Dan Campbell got too antsy going for it on fourth-and-goal from the 5 when the Lions were down 14-0 midway through the second quarter. At that point, the defense was struggling. If the Lions had kicked that field goal, they would have just needed a touchdown to tie things in the fourth quarter, instead of trailing by 10 when they started a drive from their 34 with 7:31 left.
NFL
New York Post

The real story behind Matthew Stafford’s ‘second wife’ after broadcast mistake

Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly Stafford, set the record straight about the woman NBC network incorrectly identified as her at the Rams’ season opener against the Bears on Sunday. In the premiere episode of her new podcast, “The Morning After,” Kelly jokingly introduced her “best friend from high school” Ali Chapas...
NFL
Elite Daily

So, Patrick Mahomes Kissed Brittany Matthews Mid-Game And I’m In Love

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews’ relationship could not be any sweeter, and this latest video of their mid-game kiss is proof. On Sept. 19, when the Kansas City Chiefs played against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, Mahomes took a quick break from the game to show his fiancée some love. Luckily, someone captured the moment on video, and Matthews shared it to her Instagram (it’s the second slide in the carousel below). No surprise, it racked up almost 200,000 likes.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy