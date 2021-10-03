Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears live score updates, highlights
The Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears are franchises going in opposite directions, and it may not be the directions that the overall record suggests. The Lions are 0-3, but just spent all offseason tearing down the roster to get younger, cheaper and accumulate draft picks. Though they've lost all three games this season, they've already shown significant week-to-week improvement, especially on the defensive side of the ball.
