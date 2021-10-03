What’s up Saint Davids Church: Local events calendar

(SAINT DAVIDS CHURCH, VA) Saint Davids Church is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Saint Davids Church area:

Tribe Campout Fort Valley, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 7091 Fort Valley Rd, Fort Valley, VA

Our annual Tribe Campout and Hiking Adventure Cost: $25 per person Rentals Available for additional charge. 3 Days - 2 Nights Scheduled Events Include: • Glow Hike at Night • Fishing • Camp Craft...

Camp Lupton History Woodstock, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 2111 S Hollingsworth Rd, Woodstock, VA

1191 Lupton Rd - Picnic Shelter About this Event The Seven Bends State Park property has an extensive history. From a homestead and farming, to graveyards and reservoirs, the land has always been...

Guided Hike in Seven Bends State Park Woodstock, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 16 Serendipity Ln, Woodstock, VA

Guided Hike in Seven Bends State Park About this Event Join us on a guided hike of Seven Bends State Park, less than a mile from the entrance to Muse Vineyards guided by David V. Brotman...

Fall Adventure Weekend Fort Valley, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 2239 Camp Roosevelt Rd, Fort Valley, VA

Come on your own, bring your family, or organize a group and explore the Shenandoah Valley this Fall! We'll provide meals and lodging options in the Cabin Village (which are heated), Sukkah...

Benefit online auction Woodstock, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Mt. Zion Lutheran Church in New Market will hold an online auction beginning 6 p.m. Oct. 4 and continuing through 8 p.m. Oct. 9. Items include furniture, collectibles, tools, handmade quilts...