What’s up Saint Davids Church: Local events calendar
(SAINT DAVIDS CHURCH, VA) Saint Davids Church is ready for live events.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Saint Davids Church area:
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Address: 7091 Fort Valley Rd, Fort Valley, VA
Our annual Tribe Campout and Hiking Adventure Cost: $25 per person Rentals Available for additional charge. 3 Days - 2 Nights Scheduled Events Include: • Glow Hike at Night • Fishing • Camp Craft...
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM
Address: 2111 S Hollingsworth Rd, Woodstock, VA
1191 Lupton Rd - Picnic Shelter About this Event The Seven Bends State Park property has an extensive history. From a homestead and farming, to graveyards and reservoirs, the land has always been...
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM
Address: 16 Serendipity Ln, Woodstock, VA
Guided Hike in Seven Bends State Park About this Event Join us on a guided hike of Seven Bends State Park, less than a mile from the entrance to Muse Vineyards guided by David V. Brotman...
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:30 PM
Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 08:00 AM
Address: 2239 Camp Roosevelt Rd, Fort Valley, VA
Come on your own, bring your family, or organize a group and explore the Shenandoah Valley this Fall! We'll provide meals and lodging options in the Cabin Village (which are heated), Sukkah...
Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 03:00 PM
Mt. Zion Lutheran Church in New Market will hold an online auction beginning 6 p.m. Oct. 4 and continuing through 8 p.m. Oct. 9. Items include furniture, collectibles, tools, handmade quilts...
