CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Davids Church, VA

What’s up Saint Davids Church: Local events calendar

St Davids Church News Watch
St Davids Church News Watch
 6 days ago

(SAINT DAVIDS CHURCH, VA) Saint Davids Church is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Saint Davids Church area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YNFsz_0cFqrEtN00

Tribe Campout

Fort Valley, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 7091 Fort Valley Rd, Fort Valley, VA

Our annual Tribe Campout and Hiking Adventure Cost: $25 per person Rentals Available for additional charge. 3 Days - 2 Nights Scheduled Events Include: • Glow Hike at Night • Fishing • Camp Craft...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wseGW_0cFqrEtN00

Camp Lupton History

Woodstock, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 2111 S Hollingsworth Rd, Woodstock, VA

1191 Lupton Rd - Picnic Shelter About this Event The Seven Bends State Park property has an extensive history. From a homestead and farming, to graveyards and reservoirs, the land has always been...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f4FkI_0cFqrEtN00

Guided Hike in Seven Bends State Park

Woodstock, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 16 Serendipity Ln, Woodstock, VA

Guided Hike in Seven Bends State Park About this Event Join us on a guided hike of Seven Bends State Park, less than a mile from the entrance to Muse Vineyards guided by David V. Brotman...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=023YPX_0cFqrEtN00

Fall Adventure Weekend

Fort Valley, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 2239 Camp Roosevelt Rd, Fort Valley, VA

Come on your own, bring your family, or organize a group and explore the Shenandoah Valley this Fall! We'll provide meals and lodging options in the Cabin Village (which are heated), Sukkah...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h4xRJ_0cFqrEtN00

Benefit online auction

Woodstock, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Mt. Zion Lutheran Church in New Market will hold an online auction beginning 6 p.m. Oct. 4 and continuing through 8 p.m. Oct. 9. Items include furniture, collectibles, tools, handmade quilts...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
Woodstock, VA
Society
City
Fort Valley, VA
City
Woodstock, VA
City
Saint Davids Church, VA
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Sun Oct 10#Tribe Campout#Va Guided Hike#Muse Vineyards#Mt Zion Lutheran Church
The Hill

Ex-Trump aide Dan Scavino finally served Jan. 6 subpoena: report

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday. The subpoena was brought to former President Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the...
POTUS
St Davids Church News Watch

St Davids Church News Watch

St Davids Church, VA
7
Followers
98
Post
535
Views
ABOUT

With St Davids Church News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy