New Shoreham calendar: Events coming up

(NEW SHOREHAM, RI) New Shoreham has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around New Shoreham:

Seafood or Bust Charlestown, RI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Apr 04, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 06:00 PM

Address: 178 Nordic Trail, Charlestown, RI 02813

Are you a foodie by nature Do you love seafood Do you enjoy road trip Do you enjoy finding new places to eat Full details:jamesrises.com

EVENT AT CAPACITY: Bird Migration Hike at Mill Pond Preserve Charlestown, RI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: E Charles St, Charlestown, RI

Location: Charlestown This FREE event has limited capacity. REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED BY EMAILING angela@charlestownlandtrust.org. Join naturalist Paul Miller for a walk at Charlestown Land...

The Pogs Charlestown, RI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 489b Old Coach Road, Charlestown, RI 02813

The Pogs return to the Rathskeller to close out our concert season! Don't miss this grand finale of a show!

International Observe The Moon Night Charlestown, RI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: Ninigret Park, 61 Park Ln, Charlestown, RI

Saturday, October 16, 2021 is this year’s International Observe the Moon Night, and Frosty Drew Observatory will join thousands of museums, observatories, and science institutions around the world...

Lifting the Veil: A Women's Collective Workshop Charlestown, RI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 35 Carmichael Lane, Charlestown, RI 02813

Lifting the Veil is women's collective workshop using movement, sacred plant healing, storytelling to create a bridge between worlds.