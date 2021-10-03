CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Shoreham, RI

New Shoreham calendar: Events coming up

New Shoreham News Beat
New Shoreham News Beat
 6 days ago

(NEW SHOREHAM, RI) New Shoreham has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around New Shoreham:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cO0h2_0cFqTglZ00

Seafood or Bust

Charlestown, RI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Apr 04, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 06:00 PM

Address: 178 Nordic Trail, Charlestown, RI 02813

Are you a foodie by nature Do you love seafood Do you enjoy road trip Do you enjoy finding new places to eat Full details:jamesrises.com

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BmdBI_0cFqTglZ00

EVENT AT CAPACITY: Bird Migration Hike at Mill Pond Preserve

Charlestown, RI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: E Charles St, Charlestown, RI

Location: Charlestown This FREE event has limited capacity. REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED BY EMAILING angela@charlestownlandtrust.org. Join naturalist Paul Miller for a walk at Charlestown Land...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rzqXB_0cFqTglZ00

The Pogs

Charlestown, RI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 489b Old Coach Road, Charlestown, RI 02813

The Pogs return to the Rathskeller to close out our concert season! Don't miss this grand finale of a show!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IK3OO_0cFqTglZ00

International Observe The Moon Night

Charlestown, RI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: Ninigret Park, 61 Park Ln, Charlestown, RI

Saturday, October 16, 2021 is this year’s International Observe the Moon Night, and Frosty Drew Observatory will join thousands of museums, observatories, and science institutions around the world...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SkGt0_0cFqTglZ00

Lifting the Veil: A Women's Collective Workshop

Charlestown, RI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 35 Carmichael Lane, Charlestown, RI 02813

Lifting the Veil is women's collective workshop using movement, sacred plant healing, storytelling to create a bridge between worlds.

Learn More

ABOUT

With New Shoreham News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

