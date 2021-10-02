CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Calgary Heads To Seattle In Hope For A Better Showing Against The Kraken

By Matchsticks, Gasoline
chatsports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTV: Live stream at CalgaryFlames.com - Radio: Sportsnet 960. Calgary Flames (1-2-1) - Seattle Kraken (2-1-1) The Flames will head to Seattle for their first matchup with the Kraken in their home arena Saturday night. The Flames are coming off a much needed 4-1 victory over the Canucks Friday night, where Calgary’s top players dominated from start to finish. Both top lines contributed goals and Jacob Markstrom was fantastic in his first preseason action.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
1460 ESPN Yakima

Kraken Released: Seattle Opens Preseason Topping Vancouver

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Kraken made their debut on Sunday night with a 5-3 win over the Vancouver Canucks in the preseason opener for both teams. With Seattle’s home arena putting the finishing touches on its construction, the Kraken have taken their first preseason on the road to three different junior hockey venues in the state. Spokane was first up, and the 10,208 fans were treated to the Kraken rallying from a 2-0 deficit thanks to three goals in the second period and Morgan Geekie’s two goals in the third period. There was necessity for playing the game in Spokane, but also outreach in mind to help grow the brand for the new franchise.
NHL
ECHL.com

Americans enter affiliation agreement with Seattle Kraken

ALLEN, Texas - The Allen Americans announced a new affiliation agreement for the 2021-22 season, becoming the first-ever ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League’s Seattle Kraken. "The ECHL plays such a key role in the development of NHL players," said Ron Francis, Kraken GM. "This is a very important...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seattle Kraken#Calgaryflames Com Radio
prohockeyrumors.com

Roster Decisions Loom For Seattle Kraken

The Seattle Kraken approached the Expansion Draft differently than the Vegas Golden Knights in a number of ways. They did not make any side deals, they wasted fewer selections on players they did not intend to sign, and they made fewer trades after the draft. While the results were too similarly deep teams, with the Knights adding talent through side deals and the Kraken going after several big free agents, Vegas did not face the roster crunch that Seattle is now staring down. The Knights pared down their roster strategically early on, while the Kraken are seemingly waiting to see how the preseason plays out. With those game already underway, the regular season is right around the corner and the Kraken’s inaugural 23-man roster is far from set.
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

Seattle Kraken Sign Max McCormick

The Seattle Kraken have signed depth forward Max McCormick to a one-year, two-way contract according to CapFriendly. The deal will carry an NHL salary of $750K, an AHL salary of $150K, and a minor league guarantee of $200K. McCormick, 29, played in 12 games for the Carolina Hurricanes last season...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Meet The Seattle Kraken: Defenseman Haydn Fleury

In anticipation of the Seattle Kraken‘s inaugural season, we at The Hockey Writers will be doing a deep dive on each player. This installment of the series focuses on defenseman Haydn Fleury, whom the Kraken selected from the Anaheim Ducks. Hayden Fleury. Age: 25. Position: Defense. 2020-21 NHL Teams: Carolina...
NHL
insidehockey.com

Former Red Wing Dennis Cholowski Striving For Consistency With Seattle Kraken

In an exclusive interview with insidehockey.com, Kraken defenseman Dennis Cholowski discussed his move from Detroit to Seattle, thoughts on the NHL’s newest franchise and his personal improvement goals for the upcoming season. “It was an honor to play for the Red Wings for as long as I did,” Cholowski said...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Vancouver Canucks
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Seattle Kraken: Breaking down the pure excitement of a new franchise

It’s hard to start a hockey franchise, especially in the middle of an urban area, but the Seattle Kraken have done it. From a team full of talent to amazing jerseys, to a brand new practice arena that’s top-notch, the Kraken have done everything they can to bring the best of the best to Seattle.
NHL
NHL

Preseason Game 2: Seattle Kraken vs. Edmonton Oilers

Kraken fall in preseason game against the Oilers, but look to bounce back Wednesday night at Calgary. They call it Training Camp for a reason. While the scoreboard at the end of Tuesday's game in Edmonton read 0-6 in favor of the hometown Oilers, it's key to remember where the focus lies in these weeks before the regular season starts and that's building, learning, and putting pieces together one at a time.
HOCKEY
KING 5

Oilers head coach helped lay the groundwork for the Seattle Kraken

EDMONTON, AB — There was a certain amount of anticipation at Rogers Place on Sept. 28. After all, it was the first time the Edmonton Oilers would welcome a full-capacity crowd in 18 months as they hosted the Seattle Kraken. It was also first time one of the Kraken's original...
NHL
seattlemet.com

The Kraken Front Office Made a Guide to Seattle

When normal People move to a new city, they comb the internet to figure out life's mundanities. Things like where to live, what to do, where to buy their groceries. When you're a hockey player in the NHL and you sign with the Seattle Kraken, you get a custom guidebook handed to you with all these things—72 spiral-bound pages, complete with divider tabs.
NHL
chatsports.com

Calgary Gets Their First Look At Seattle

TV: live stream at CalgaryFlames.com - Radio: Sportsnet 960. Calgary Flames (0-2-0) - Seattle Kraken (1-1-0) The Flames will get their first ever look at the Seattle Kraken tonight as the expansion franchise visits the Saddledome. The Kraken won their first game in franchise history, defeating the Vancouver Canucks by the score of 5-3, with old friend Mark Giordano putting three shots on goal in his debut with his new team. The Kraken came back to Earth rather quickly, getting throttled by the Edmonton Oilers 6-0 Tuesday night, who were in regular season mode with the usual suspects doing most of the damage.
NHL
seattlemet.com

Release the Seattle Kraken Merch!

The products listed here were independently selected by a member of the editorial staff. Should you choose to purchase a product through a link on this page, we may receive an affiliate commission. Seattle is a city of loyal fans. Whether our team is winning, losing, or even playing yet...
SEATTLE, WA
NHL

Giordano returns to Calgary for first time with Kraken in preseason game

CALGARY -- Mark Giordano scored a goal in his return to Calgary with the Seattle Kraken, a 4-3 shootout win against the Calgary Flames in a preseason game at Scotiabank Saddledome on Wednesday. Giordano, who had played his entire 15-season career with the Flames after signing as an undrafted free...
NHL
Seattle Times

Kraken finds energy to rebound and beats Calgary in shootout

CALGARY — Any concern about the Kraken lacking energy or effort in this third preseason affair all but evaporated a tick beyond the six-minute mark. That’s when Jaden Schwartz poked home a rebound minutes after Mark Giordano had opened the scoring in his return to a place where he’d played 15 seasons for the hometown Flames. The two early goals dispelled any notion the Kraken would get steamrolled a second straight night in Alberta and Wednesday night’s eventual 4-3 shootout win saw the pace of play sustained throughout.
NHL
KOMO News

Kraken corrects issues, wins thrilling preseason game over Calgary

Certainly you can't put a ton of stock in a preseason game, but for anyone worried about the Seattle Kraken after a 6-0 loss to Edmonton. The Kraken came back for a rousing 4-3 shootout win over Calgary on Wednesday night. They eased fears immediately by taking a 2-0 lead on goals from Mark Giordano and Jaden Schwartz.
NHL
ourcommunitynow.com

LIVE UPDATES: Seattle Kraken rise in Everett

The Seattle Kraken will drop the puck on their inaugural NHL season in the newly renovated Climate Pledge Arena on Oct. 23. In the meantime, the team is playing several pre-season games around the region,
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy