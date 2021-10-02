Calgary Heads To Seattle In Hope For A Better Showing Against The Kraken
TV: Live stream at CalgaryFlames.com - Radio: Sportsnet 960. Calgary Flames (1-2-1) - Seattle Kraken (2-1-1) The Flames will head to Seattle for their first matchup with the Kraken in their home arena Saturday night. The Flames are coming off a much needed 4-1 victory over the Canucks Friday night, where Calgary’s top players dominated from start to finish. Both top lines contributed goals and Jacob Markstrom was fantastic in his first preseason action.www.chatsports.com
