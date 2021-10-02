CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

RSL loses to West-worst Austin FC, drops 2-1

By RSL Soapbox
chatsports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAustin FC opened the scoreline up while also opening up RSL’s defense, with players caught to and fro as Cecilo Dominguez scored in the 17th minute, capitalizing on a shot parried away by RSL goalkeeper David Ochoa. The second half opened much as the first half progressed: RSL looked generally...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
KXAN

Austin FC snaps month-long losing streak with 2-0 win in national spotlight

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin FC won’t go through the month of September without earning a point in the Major League Soccer standings. Verde shined bright on the national stage Sunday night, defeating LA Galaxy 2-0 at Q2 Stadium behind two second-half goals. A pair of 21-year-old recent arrivals snagged the goals for Austin.
MLS
sandiegouniontribune.com

Chara brothers both score in 6-1 Timbers’ victory over RSL

PORTLAND, Ore. — Yimmi Chara and his brother Diego Chara scored in the Portland Timbers’ 6-1 victory over Real Salt Lake on Saturday night. Felipe Mora, Dairon Asprilla, Jaroslaw Niezgoda and Cristhian Paredes also scored for Portland, which is undefeated in its last six games. The Timbers (12-10-4) started the...
MLS
LAG Confidential

Green lit: Austin FC 2, LA Galaxy 0

After an exciting MLS weekend, filled with plenty of movement in the standings, the LA Galaxy knew what needed to be done. A win on the road in Austin, against expansion side Austin FC, would put them in fourth, and keep hopes for a home playoff match, alive. It was not to be, as Austin FC added the Galaxy to the list of teams they've upset at home, coming away with the 2-0 win.
MLS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justen Glad
Person
Erik Holt
rsl.com

Quote Sheet: RSL 1-6 Portland

“This last week of travel, the emotional impact that it had, you saw some tired legs out there for sure. A lot of times it looks like lack of effort and tiredness, but we didn’t do a very good job of winning first balls that were crossed in and we did a very poor job of winning second balls and we did very poorly in transition defense. We didn’t stop the play enough, we ran alongside guys and let them play out. Again, it was a team that we talked a lot about their counting-attacking, to sit deep and make it difficult. They want you to put balls in the box and if the shape behind the ball is not good, you are going to run the risk of what happened tonight. I think what we did really well in the last few games kind of let us down, that edge that we had, the repress that we had. We were winning second balls and maintaining a good structure. You go down 4-1 and at that point it's human nature to want to keep going and in our want to do that, we give up two more. The good news is that it’s three points. Whether you lose at the death or at home, it’s going to be disheartening. The most important thing is what is the response going to be like on Wednesday at home? That’s the most critical thing. The mentality has got to be there, the football has got to be there, the soul has got to be there, it’s all got to be there to win games in this league. Especially at this time of the season.”
MLS
Birmingham Star

Rapids look to move closer in West, welcome Austin FC

The Colorado Rapids will try to stay close to the top of the Western Conference standings when they host resurgent Austin FC on Wednesday in a key late-season match in Commerce City, Colo. The Rapids (12-4-9, 45 points) return to the pitch after a home scoreless draw with Toronto on...
MLS
abc17news.com

Djitte, Gaines get 1st goals, Austin FC beats LA Galaxy 2-0

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Orrin McKinze Gaines II scored his first professional goal for him hometown club to highlight the Austin FC 2-0 win over the Los Angeles Galaxy. Moussa Djitte also scored his first goal for the expansion Austin FC (6-16-4). Djitte scored in the 64th minute and was replaced by Gaines in the 72nd minute, seven minutes before the second goal. Both goal scorers are just 21-years old. Djitte made his second start in six appearance while Gaines was making just his third appearance. L.A. (11-10-5) has just two wins in their last 14 games, blanked as Brad Stuver made seven saves.
MLS
ABC30 Fresno

Newcomers the difference as Austin FC beats Galaxy 2-0

Moussa Djitte and McKenzie Gaines II scored second-half goals and Brad Stuver stopped seven shots to earn his fifth clean sheet of the season as Austin FC outplayed the visiting Los Angeles Galaxy in a 2-0 win on Sunday in a Western Conference match. Austin FC (6-16-4, 22 points) snapped...
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rsl#Real Salt Lake
chatsports.com

FC Dallas drops points in 1-0 loss to the Vancouver Whitecaps

FC Dallas failed to get the interim manager bump that they were looking for under Marco Ferruzzi as they missed out on some valuable points in Canada, losing 1-0 to the Vancouver Whitecaps. Dallas had their chance late in the game to tie it up on a penalty kick from...
MLS
bigdsoccer.com

FC Dallas loses 3-1 to Sporting Kansas City

FC Dallas’ playoff chances took another big hit on Wednesday night as they lost 3-1 to Sporting Kansas City at Toyota Stadium. Daniel Salloi scored two goals, including one long-range shot early in the first half to help push the visitors in their quest to be the top club in the Western Conference.
MLS
KVUE

Austin FC fall to Colorado Rapids, 3-0

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin FC fell 3-0 to the Colorado Rapids as William Yarbrough set a Colorado team record with his 11th shutout of the season on Wednesday night. The team was on the road in Commerce City, Colorado, at Dick's Sporting Goods Park for the match. Yarbrough broke a...
MLS
chatsports.com

Four winners, two losers from RSL’s 2-1 win over LA Galaxy

The kid was a tremendous shot-stopper on the night, and I truly think his stop on Chicharito when one-on-one made a huge difference in shaping the types of shots the striker took following that. He put his mark on the game, and even though his distribution left a lot to be desired, he proved his value tonight.
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

Julio scores on breakaway in 95th, RSL beats Galaxy 2-1

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Anderson Julio scored on a breakaway in the 95th minute to give Real Salt Lake a 2-1 victory over the LA Galaxy on Wednesday night. Salt Lake (11-10-6) has won three of its last four games. Los Angeles (11-11-5) had its winless run extended to eight matches.
MLS
RSL Soapbox

Anderson Julio rescues win at the death, powers RSL 2-1 past LA Galaxy

Anderson Julio rescued a win for Real Salt Lake at the absolute death of the match, finishing in stoppage time with as good a goal as you’ll see at Rio Tinto Stadium. Real Salt Lake scored the opener in controversial fashion, with Damir Kreilach nodding a ball into the ground, with LA Galaxy goalkeeper Jonathan Bond getting a desperate paw on the ball as it spun over the goal line. A VAR check confirmed that the ball crossed the line, but to this observer, it was something I couldn’t determine without goal-line technology, myself. (Maybe someday.) Still, a goal is a goal, and it was a very nice goal.
MLS
chatsports.com

Player Ratings: RSL 2-1 Galaxy

Erik Holt - 5.5 Holt held his ground and stuck to his role, Not a bad game from the physically-imposing defender. Justen Glad - 6 Glad had a couple of last second recovery runs to prevent the Galalxy from scoring on the counter.
SOCCER
Austin Chronicle

Controversial Lineup Decisions Doom Austin FC In Denver

Austin FC suffered a deflating 3-0 loss to the Colorado Rapids Wednesday night in Denver, sapping all momentum from the club’s impressive win over the LA Galaxy three days earlier. A negative result seemed all but inevitable from the moment head coach Josh Wolff named his starting lineup for the...
MLS
WKRC

FC Cincinnati drop 3-2 decision in Toronto

TORONTO (WKRC) - FC Cincinnati lost, 3-2, Wednesday night to Toronto FC at BMO Field. The Orange and Blue led 1-0 at half, but three goals for the hosts in the opening 20 minutes of the second half sunk FCC in the club’s first match under interim head coach Tyrone Marshall.
MLS
kslsports.com

Kreilach Pulls One Back For RSL During Second Half Against Austin FC

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Damir Kreilach got Real Salt Lake on the scoreboard with a big goal in the second half against Austin FC. Austin hosted RSL at Q2 Stadium in Texas on Saturday, October 2. During the 64th minute of action, Rubio Rubin passed the ball inside the...
MLS
KVUE

Working for the Weekend: ACL Fest Weekend 1, Austin FC, MotoGP

AUSTIN, Texas — The weekend is almost here, and if you’re looking for something to do, KVUE is here to help. Here’s a list of some fun things you can take part in:. Friday through Sunday, more than 70,000 people will be headed to Zilker Park for music, food and fun. On Friday, gates open at noon. On Saturday and Sunday, they open at 11 a.m. If you are attending, KVUE has a list of things you should know before you go.
AUSTIN, TX
FOX Sports

Domínguez scores 2 goals, Austin beats Real Salt Lake 2-1

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Cecilio Domínguez scored a goal in each half and Austin beat Real Salt Lake 2-1 on Saturday. Austin (7-17-4) won for just the second time in its last eight matches. Real Salt Lake (11-11-6) made its first trip to Austin. Domínguez scored his sixth goal of...
MLS

Comments / 0

Community Policy