After having a 16th goal ruled out, Timo Werner ended his six-month Premier League scoring drought... his performance against Southampton was the perfect reminder of why Chelsea paid £47m for him
He was buried among his team-mates, but you would not have blamed Timo Werner for sneaking a peak at the movements of referee Martin Atkinson. In the 84th minute, he had just ended a six-month Premier League goal drought, won this match for Chelsea and ensured the club put to bed a bad week with a vital three points to go top.www.chatsports.com
