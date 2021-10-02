CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cristiano Ronaldo STORMS down the tunnel shaking his head after Man United are held to a draw at home to Everton as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's decision to drop forward backfiring

By Daily Mail
chatsports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCristiano Ronaldo stormed down the tunnel in frustration after Manchester United were held to a 1-1 draw against Everton. There was shock before the game when it was announced that the Portuguese superstar would start the game on the bench. United took the lead through Anthony Martial but couldn't find...

