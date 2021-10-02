CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

West Ham boss David Moyes sets star striker Michail Antonio a target of TWENTY Premier League goals this season as Hammers look to continue impressive start at home to Brentford

By Daily Mail
chatsports.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavid Moyes has challenged star striker Michail Antonio to become the first West Ham player to hit 20 top-flight goals in a season for 35 years. In-form Antonio has begun the new campaign in red-hot fashion, netting five times in as many Premier League appearances following last weekend's dramatic winner at Leeds.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tribal Football

​West Ham centre-back Ogbonna hails 'unbelievable' Michail Antonio

West Ham United defender Angelo Ogbonna hailed "unbelievable" Michail Antonio after his side came from behind to defeat Leeds United away from home in the Premier League. The Hammers had gone behind to a Raphinha goal, but took all three points from the fixture after a Junior Firpo own goal and an Antonio winner.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

West Ham’s David Moyes praises Declan Rice after win against Rapid Vienna

West Ham manager David Moyes hailed Declan Rice for his latest Europa League heroics in the 2-0 win over Rapid Vienna. Rice grabbed his second European goal in as many matches as the hammers won their first ever home group-stage match. Having defeated Dinamo Zagreb 2-0 in their Group H...
SOCCER
The Independent

West Ham vs Rapid Vienna: Arrests made after crowd trouble mars Hammers’ Europa League win

Three fans were arrested following the crowd disturbances that marred West Ham’s 2-0 Europa League win over Rapid Vienna.Tensions flared after Declan Rice scored West Ham’s first goal, when visiting fans, who had been goading the Hammers support since before kick-off, tried to climb over hoardings to get across to the home section.Police and stewards managed to keep them at bay, but there were further skirmishes at the final whistle with plastic bottles thrown between rival fans.The Metropolitan Police said: “There were three arrests; two for assault of an emergency services worker and one for possession of an offensive weapon.”There...
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michail Antonio
Person
Paolo Di Canio
Person
Tony Cottee
Person
David Moyes
Tribal Football

West Ham boss Moyes: We deserved three points against Rapid Vienna

West Ham boss David Moyes was delighted with their Europa League win against Rapid Vienna. Moyes was happy to claim the three points, courtesy of strikes towards the end of both halves from Declan Rice – his second in two games – and Said Benrahma. "We deserved the three points,...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

West Ham boss Moyes hails goalscorer Rice after victory over Rapid Vienna

West Ham boss David Moyes was delighted with Declan Rice's goalscoring performance last night. Rice was a commanding presence in the Hammers' 2-0 victory over Europa League opponents Rapid Vienna, and opened the scoring by finishing off a sweeping move having sprinted half the pitch to arrive in the opposition penalty box.
SOCCER
chatsports.com

West Ham unveil statue of European champions Bobby Moore, Martin Peters and Geoff Hurst as David Moyes and co look to follow in their footsteps by winning the Europa League

West Ham's three favourite sons Bobby Moore, Sir Geoff Hurst and Martin Peters have been immortalised in bronze with the club unveiling their 1965 European Cup Winners' Cup statue outside of the London Stadium on Wednesday. Declan Rice, Mark Noble and manager David Moyes were in attendance to see the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Brentford boss Frank tribute to West Ham counterpart Moyes

Brentford boss Thomas Frank is full of praise for West Ham counterpart David Moyes. The Bees go to West Ham on Sunday. Frank said: "What he's done at West Ham is fantastic. "The way they play, they have solid players in all positions, and they got into the top six ahead of Tottenham and Arsenal [last season], which is remarkable.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Premier League#Division One
90min.com

Brentford predicted lineup vs West Ham - Premier League

Brentford make the trip east to the London Stadium to face West Ham in the Premier League as they look to continue their fine start to the campaign. Thomas Frank's side boast the joint-fourth meanest defence in the division so far this season, having conceded only five times, and they sit comfortably inside the top half heading into this weekend's fixtures.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

West Ham boss Moyes: Brentford and Toney impact no surprise

West Ham boss David Moyes says he is not surprised by the progress Brentford have made this season. The Bees, back in the top flight for the first time since 1947, are ninth in the table and claimed a creditable point in a thrilling 3-3 draw against Liverpool last weekend.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Declan Rice on target as West Ham celebrate first home victory in Europa League

Declan Rice grabbed his second European goal as West Ham won their first ever home Europa League group-stage match 2-0 against Rapid Vienna.England midfielder Rice struck in the first half to make it two goals in two continental outings for him, and Said Benrahma scored in stoppage time to wrap up two wins from two for the Hammers.The only downside was a skirmish among rival fans in the stands which police and stewards had to deal with.Nevertheless it was a fitting result the day after West Ham unveiled a statue of Geoff Hurst Bobby Moore and Martin Peters –...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

David Moyes wants West Ham to be the perfect guests

David Moyes has urged West Ham’s fans to be on their best behaviour on European nights for the sake of the club’s reputation – and his family. Thursday evening’s 2-0 home win over Rapid Vienna in the Europa League was marred by crowd trouble, including objects being thrown between rival supporters and three arrests.
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

West Ham vs. Rapid Vienna score: David Moyes' side looks like Europa League contenders in comprehensive win

LONDON -- The light show. The flame cannons. The purple and blue cards in the Billy Bonds stand bearing the Irons slogan. It was the sort of night that West Ham owners David Gold and David Sullivan had vowed to make a part of the fixture calendar in uprooting the club from the Boleyn Ground to Stratford. There is absolutely no reason not to celebrate this achievement, not least as it had been earned by 38 games of high-quality football by David Moyes' side last season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

West Ham United v Brentford

West Ham right-back Vladimir Coufal is a doubt after missing their midweek Europa League victory over Rapid Vienna with a groin injury. Ryan Fredericks also missed Thursday's game and may miss out again. Brentford head coach Thomas Frank says Ethan Pinnock is available despite being forced off during the draw...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

West Ham boss Moyes demands Antonio break 35-year record

West Ham boss David Moyes wants 20 goals from Michail Antonio this season. Tony Cottee was the last Hammers player to reach the milestone - scoring 22 times in the old Division One in 1986-87 - while Paolo Di Canio's 16 strikes in the 1999-00 campaign is the club's highest individual haul of the Premier League era.
PREMIER LEAGUE
punditarena.com

David Moyes urges West Ham fans to behave on European nights

West Ham fan urged to behave. David Moyes has urged West Ham United’s fans to be on their best behaviour on European nights for the sake of the club’s reputation – and his family. Thursday evening’s 2-0 home win over Rapid Vienna in the Europa League was marred by crowd...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy