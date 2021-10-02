West Ham boss David Moyes sets star striker Michail Antonio a target of TWENTY Premier League goals this season as Hammers look to continue impressive start at home to Brentford
David Moyes has challenged star striker Michail Antonio to become the first West Ham player to hit 20 top-flight goals in a season for 35 years. In-form Antonio has begun the new campaign in red-hot fashion, netting five times in as many Premier League appearances following last weekend's dramatic winner at Leeds.www.chatsports.com
