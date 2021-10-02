West Ham boss David Moyes sets star striker Michail Antonio a target of TWENTY Premier League goals this season as Hammers look to continue impressive start at home to Brentford

Three fans were arrested following the crowd disturbances that marred West Ham’s 2-0 Europa League win over Rapid Vienna.Tensions flared after Declan Rice scored West Ham’s first goal, when visiting fans, who had been goading the Hammers support since before kick-off, tried to climb over hoardings to get across to the home section.Police and stewards managed to keep them at bay, but there were further skirmishes at the final whistle with plastic bottles thrown between rival fans.The Metropolitan Police said: “There were three arrests; two for assault of an emergency services worker and one for possession of an offensive weapon.”There...

UEFA ・ 10 DAYS AGO