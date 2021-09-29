Shiprock Daily Weather Forecast
SHIPROCK, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 28
Patchy fog during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 73 °F, low 50 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Wednesday, September 29
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 70 °F, low 43 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, September 30
Chance of rain showers then chance of rain during the day; while rain likely overnight
- High 65 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 1
Chance of rain then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 64 °F, low 39 °F
- Light wind
