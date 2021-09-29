CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shiprock, NM

Shiprock Daily Weather Forecast

 9 days ago

SHIPROCK, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20iqmY_0cBZli6800

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Patchy fog during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 50 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 70 °F, low 43 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, September 30

    Chance of rain showers then chance of rain during the day; while rain likely overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Chance of rain then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 39 °F
    • Light wind

