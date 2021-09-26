Trending local sports in Oakland

(OAKLAND, CA) Oakland-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

California high school football scores: Sept. 24 updates, results The sixth week of the 2021 California high school football season continues Friday night (Sept. 24) and SBLive has you covered with scores, game recaps, photo galleries, top performers and much more. For statewide and section-by-section schedules and scores, check our scoreboards below:. CENTRAL COAST SECTION SCOREBOARD | NORTH COAST... Read more

Photos: Oakland A’s ace Chris Bassitt makes remarkable return to the mound Chris Bassitt doesn’t remember much about the last time he pitched in a game. A 100 mph line drive by Brian Goodwin exploded off Bassitt’s face, leaving the A’s All-Star right-hander in a crumpled heap on the mound in a road game against the Chicago White Sox. There were bloody towels, distraught teammates, and the last thing anyone was thinking about was Bassitt pitching again in 2021. Read more

Oakland A’s Dave Stewart Wants To Own Oakland Coliseum Land, Blasts Councilmember Kaplan On Twitter Oakland A’s Dave Stewart Wants To Own Oakland Coliseum Land, But Blasts Councilmember Rebecca Kaplan On Twitter Talk about bitting the hand that feeds you, Dave Stewart and his wife Lonnie have taken to Twitter to blast Oakland At Large Councilmember Rebecca Kaplan because things aren’t going as they want. They're up against the African American Sports and Entertainment Group, when they should be partnered with them. From my understanding Dave refused - in my opinion that should result in his ouster. The African American Sports and Entertainment Group have more financial muscle than Dave does. That's just fact. As you can see Dave and Lonnie drew the attention of none other than Oakland City Council President Nikki Fortunado Bas. And not in a good way. Nikki came to Rebecca’s defense. That should mean Dave and Lonnie’s eventual ouster. Stay tuned Read more

