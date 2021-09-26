Live events Saint Joseph — what’s coming up

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
St Joseph Bulletin
(SAINT JOSEPH, MO) Saint Joseph is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Saint Joseph:

Pickett Paints the Parkway 5K/1Mile Event

Saint Joseph, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 402 East Hyde Park Avenue, Saint Joseph, MO 64504

Pickett Elementary School is hosting its first ever color run/walk 5k/1mile event.

Gotta' Have Them Fall Pumpkins Canvas @ the Doodle Den

Saint Joseph, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 1102 Frederick Avenue, St. Joseph, MO 64501

Perfect Fall Decor piece or give as a gift! No experience is necessary, step-by-step instructions to help you create this gorgeous piece!

First Baptist Church - Savannah, Missouri

Savannah, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:45 PM

Address: 500 E Pawnee St, Savannah, MO

First Baptist Church - Classic Service - Our classic service begins at 8:30. Our contemporary service is at 10:45.

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Saint Joseph, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, St. Joseph, MO 64501

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

International Wine Tasting: Spain and Portugal

Rushville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 22200 MO-45, Rushville, MO

Join us for our Monthly International Wine Tasting! Once a month, Riverwood hosts a tasting of six different wines from around the world! $10 to try six wines and then enjoy a glass of your...

