CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Park Rapids Daily

Live events on the horizon in Park Rapids

Park Rapids Daily
Park Rapids Daily
 5 days ago

(PARK RAPIDS, MN) Live events are coming to Park Rapids.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Park Rapids area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lZToH_0c8coTiZ00

“WALK WITH EASE” U of M EXTENTION PROGRAM IN PINE RIVER

Pine River, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: Pine River, MN

JOIN FELLOW WALKERS AND EXPERIENCE THE FUN AND EXCERCISE OF A GOOD WALK! WALKERS WILL MEET AT THE PINE RIVER CHAMBER OF COMMERCE INFORMATION CENTER ON MONDAYS FROM SEPTEMBER 20 TO OCTOBER 4. RAIN...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cuHN5_0c8coTiZ00

Light Nights at the Otter Berry Farm Corn Maze

New York Mills, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 38132 470th Ave, New York Mills, MN

Come join us for a fun filled evening at the maze ( family friendly not a haunted maze). Please bring your own flashlights, night maze open at 7:30pm - last entrance into the maze is at 9:30 pm...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m5HQW_0c8coTiZ00

Cabin Succession Planning Workshop

Backus, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Address: 218 Washburn Ave, Backus, MN

Join us for a complimentary workshop on preserving your lake property and legacy. Learn from experts about the options for passing on your piece of heaven to your heirs. Experts will present the...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KhIT8_0c8coTiZ00

Walker North Country Marathon

Walker, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Approximately 12 miles of the Walker North Country Marathon course is run on paved road. The other parts of the course is run on grass trail, paved trail, and gravel roads. The Marathon course...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iBLDz_0c8coTiZ00

Dorset Corner Liquor - Senior Day - Tuesdays-10% Off-58 and older

Park Rapids, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 19873 Expedition Dr, Park Rapids, MN

TUESDAY IS SENIOR DAY! Dorset Corner Liquor - Senior Day - Tuesdays-10% Off-58 and Up Come in and see us or Curbside Pickup is available. Call ahead at: 218-732-1770 Have your credit card ready...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women’s Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird’s resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Senior Day#Liquor#Backus Mn Join
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
LAW
The Hill

Kavanaugh to participate in oral arguments remotely

Justice Brett Kavanaugh will participate in oral arguments remotely after testing positive for COVID-19, the Supreme Court said. In a statement, a Supreme Court spokesperson said Kavanaugh will participate in next week’s oral arguments from his home. On Monday, the justices will sit for their first in-person arguments since the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Infrastructure bill stalls after Democratic leaders fail to wrangle support

WASHINGTON — House Democratic leaders appeared to have failed to wrangle enough support Friday to pass the $550 billion infrastructure package after intraparty fighting delayed a planned vote — further stalling one of President Joe Biden's top legislative priorities. House Democrats huddled behind closed doors at the Capitol in caucus...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Park Rapids Daily

Park Rapids Daily

Park Rapids, MN
25
Followers
241
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Park Rapids Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy