What’s up Clinton: Local events calendar
(CLINTON, MO) Clinton has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Clinton:
Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 03:45 PM
Address: 445 E Gay St, Warrensburg, MO
Description This activity is closed to further registration. Participants will practice: entering and exiting; moving into a front float for 5 seconds; rolling to back; floating for 5 seconds then...
Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 04:30 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM
Address: 511 S Holden St, Warrensburg, MO
It's Union Birthday Week! Join us in the Union Cinema for The Lion King (2019). Movie is FREE with your UCM I.D., concessions are $1 each. About: A young lion returns to reclaim the throne and the...
Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 08:30 AM
Address: 207 S Main St #1331, Holden, MO
Preschool - Family friendly storytime! 10:00 a.m. outside the branch (weather permitting)\n
Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 06:00 PM
Give parents info for year and chance to get to know Joey and Katlyn
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM
Address: 303 Seminary St, Warsaw, MO
Join us for this 11x14 Canvas class. Class fee is $20 and can be paid through venmo kimberly-pearcy-3 PayPal kpearcy26@gmail.com or cash that night. Please let me know that you are coming
