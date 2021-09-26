What’s up Clinton: Local events calendar

(CLINTON, MO) Clinton has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Clinton:

Swim Lessons Level 2 - 5:00 PM Session 1 - WARRENSBURG, MO 2021 Warrensburg, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 03:45 PM

Address: 445 E Gay St, Warrensburg, MO

Description This activity is closed to further registration. Participants will practice: entering and exiting; moving into a front float for 5 seconds; rolling to back; floating for 5 seconds then...

The Lion King (2019) Warrensburg, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 511 S Holden St, Warrensburg, MO

It's Union Birthday Week! Join us in the Union Cinema for The Lion King (2019). Movie is FREE with your UCM I.D., concessions are $1 each. About: A young lion returns to reclaim the throne and the...

Storytime – Holden Holden, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 08:30 AM

Address: 207 S Main St #1331, Holden, MO

Preschool - Family friendly storytime! 10:00 a.m. outside the branch (weather permitting)



Student Ministry Parent Meeting Clinton, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Give parents info for year and chance to get to know Joey and Katlyn

Jack Canvas Painting Warsaw, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 303 Seminary St, Warsaw, MO

Join us for this 11x14 Canvas class. Class fee is $20 and can be paid through venmo kimberly-pearcy-3 PayPal kpearcy26@gmail.com or cash that night. Please let me know that you are coming