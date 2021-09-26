CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clinton, MO

What’s up Clinton: Local events calendar

Clinton Bulletin
Clinton Bulletin
 5 days ago

(CLINTON, MO) Clinton has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Clinton:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u25zW_0c8clL0c00

Swim Lessons Level 2 - 5:00 PM Session 1 - WARRENSBURG, MO 2021

Warrensburg, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 03:45 PM

Address: 445 E Gay St, Warrensburg, MO

Description This activity is closed to further registration. Participants will practice: entering and exiting; moving into a front float for 5 seconds; rolling to back; floating for 5 seconds then...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Phqtn_0c8clL0c00

The Lion King (2019)

Warrensburg, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 511 S Holden St, Warrensburg, MO

It's Union Birthday Week! Join us in the Union Cinema for The Lion King (2019). Movie is FREE with your UCM I.D., concessions are $1 each. About: A young lion returns to reclaim the throne and the...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0exNPw_0c8clL0c00

Storytime – Holden

Holden, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 08:30 AM

Address: 207 S Main St #1331, Holden, MO

Preschool - Family friendly storytime! 10:00 a.m. outside the branch (weather permitting)\n

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AlYVK_0c8clL0c00

Student Ministry Parent Meeting

Clinton, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Give parents info for year and chance to get to know Joey and Katlyn

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13MDb0_0c8clL0c00

Jack Canvas Painting

Warsaw, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 303 Seminary St, Warsaw, MO

Join us for this 11x14 Canvas class. Class fee is $20 and can be paid through venmo kimberly-pearcy-3 PayPal kpearcy26@gmail.com or cash that night. Please let me know that you are coming

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women’s Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird’s resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clinton, MO
City
Warrensburg, MO
Local
Missouri Government
Warrensburg, MO
Government
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
LAW
The Hill

Kavanaugh to participate in oral arguments remotely

Justice Brett Kavanaugh will participate in oral arguments remotely after testing positive for COVID-19, the Supreme Court said. In a statement, a Supreme Court spokesperson said Kavanaugh will participate in next week’s oral arguments from his home. On Monday, the justices will sit for their first in-person arguments since the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#The Union Cinema For#Ucm#Mo Preschool Family#Mo Join
NBC News

Infrastructure bill stalls after Democratic leaders fail to wrangle support

WASHINGTON — House Democratic leaders appeared to have failed to wrangle enough support Friday to pass the $550 billion infrastructure package after intraparty fighting delayed a planned vote — further stalling one of President Joe Biden's top legislative priorities. House Democrats huddled behind closed doors at the Capitol in caucus...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Clinton Bulletin

Clinton Bulletin

Clinton, MO
40
Followers
234
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Clinton Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy