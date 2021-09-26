CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pryor, OK

Live events coming up in Pryor

Pryor News Beat
Pryor News Beat
 5 days ago

(PRYOR, OK) Live events are lining up on the Pryor calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Pryor area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GQwmb_0c8chSnd00

JH Cross Country at Adair

Pryor, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 01:15 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 01:45 PM

« All Events JH Cross Country at Adair September 28 @ 3:15 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12dDlY_0c8chSnd00

Sam Cox @ J Farley’s Irish Pub

Claremore, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 820 N Lynn Riggs Blvd, Claremore, OK

Join us for an evening of Live Music at J Farley’s Irish Pub. 6-9pm $5 Burger Baskets

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35lO9n_0c8chSnd00

Nursing Alumni Reunion and 40 Year Celebration

Claremore, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 1733 Camden St, Claremore, OK

Enjoy this free event! Please join us on Wednesday, September 29th in the Health Sciences building for snacks, drinks, tours, and recognition of time well spent. All CJC, RSC, RU, and RSU Alumni...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IpkZS_0c8chSnd00

Writing Camp

Claremore, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Address: 1615 Oklahoma 88, Claremore, OK 74017

Experience Spirit-filled worship, co-write a song with new friends, network with musicians, and leave with a recording of your new song.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17ig6s_0c8chSnd00

SCA Varsity Football @ Foyil

Foyil, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

The Foyil (OK) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Summit Christian Academy (Broken Arrow, OK) on Friday, September 10 @ 7p.

