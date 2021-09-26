Coming soon: Sturgeon Bay events

(STURGEON BAY, WI) Live events are lining up on the Sturgeon Bay calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Sturgeon Bay:

Cider & Sweaters- Celebrate Fall at The ADRC! Sturgeon Bay, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Address: 916 N 14th Ave, Sturgeon Bay, WI

Sweater weather is coming! Celebrate the onset of Autumn with a cozy sweater, a leisurely walk and some camaraderie- all while enjoying a delicious cup of hot apple cider on the patio of the ADRC...

Sevastopol Invitational Sturgeon Bay, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 5905 Dunn Rd, Sturgeon Bay, WI

MileSplits official meet page for the 2021 Sevastopol Invitational, hosted by Sevastopol in Sturgeon Bay WI. Starting Thursday, September 30th.

“The Loss World Monologues” Sturgeon Bay, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 38 S 3rd Ave, Sturgeon Bay, WI

A Rogue Theater production. Nine women share their journey as they move through grief and learn the value of love and personal strength. Benefits HELP of Door County. For more information, visit...

Cave Point - Door County WI Fall Elopement Sturgeon Bay, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 5369 Schauer Road, Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235

Cave Point Door County, Wisconsin Fall Elopement October, 14, 2021

Together Tuesdays Sturgeon Bay, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 08:30 AM

Address: 1900 Michigan St, Sturgeon Bay, WI

A light breakfast served in the social lounge. Including a birthday celebration with cake. Free to all.