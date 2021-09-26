CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sturgeon Bay, WI

Coming soon: Sturgeon Bay events

Sturgeon Bay Bulletin
Sturgeon Bay Bulletin
 5 days ago

(STURGEON BAY, WI) Live events are lining up on the Sturgeon Bay calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Sturgeon Bay:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28KLXk_0c8ch7ar00

Cider & Sweaters- Celebrate Fall at The ADRC!

Sturgeon Bay, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Address: 916 N 14th Ave, Sturgeon Bay, WI

Sweater weather is coming! Celebrate the onset of Autumn with a cozy sweater, a leisurely walk and some camaraderie- all while enjoying a delicious cup of hot apple cider on the patio of the ADRC...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B3I1I_0c8ch7ar00

Sevastopol Invitational

Sturgeon Bay, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 5905 Dunn Rd, Sturgeon Bay, WI

MileSplits official meet page for the 2021 Sevastopol Invitational, hosted by Sevastopol in Sturgeon Bay WI. Starting Thursday, September 30th.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3roUCF_0c8ch7ar00

“The Loss World Monologues”

Sturgeon Bay, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 38 S 3rd Ave, Sturgeon Bay, WI

A Rogue Theater production. Nine women share their journey as they move through grief and learn the value of love and personal strength. Benefits HELP of Door County. For more information, visit...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14uWmR_0c8ch7ar00

Cave Point - Door County WI Fall Elopement

Sturgeon Bay, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 5369 Schauer Road, Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235

Cave Point Door County, Wisconsin Fall Elopement October, 14, 2021

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GNNpT_0c8ch7ar00

Together Tuesdays

Sturgeon Bay, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 08:30 AM

Address: 1900 Michigan St, Sturgeon Bay, WI

A light breakfast served in the social lounge. Including a birthday celebration with cake. Free to all.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women’s Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird’s resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Door County, WI
State
Michigan State
City
Sturgeon Bay, WI
State
Wisconsin State
Sturgeon Bay, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
Door County, WI
Government
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
LAW
The Hill

Kavanaugh to participate in oral arguments remotely

Justice Brett Kavanaugh will participate in oral arguments remotely after testing positive for COVID-19, the Supreme Court said. In a statement, a Supreme Court spokesperson said Kavanaugh will participate in next week’s oral arguments from his home. On Monday, the justices will sit for their first in-person arguments since the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sweater Weather#Sevastopol#Rogue Theater
Sturgeon Bay Bulletin

Sturgeon Bay Bulletin

Sturgeon Bay, WI
25
Followers
250
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Sturgeon Bay Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy