Hudson calendar: Events coming up

(HUDSON, NY) Hudson has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Hudson area:

This and That Food Truck Claverack, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 284 State Route 23, Claverack, 12513

This & That Food Truck is back with their classic offerings and vegan menu such as cauliflower wings, empanadas, and more!

Mei's Dumpling Pop Up at Cooper's Daughter Spirit! Claverack, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 284 New York 23, Claverack-Red Mills, NY 12513

Mei's Handmade Dumplings is popping up at Cooper's Daughter Spirits with farm-to-table authentic Chinese food.

Outdoors! Fall Foliage at Olana Plein Air with Shawn Dell Joyce Hudson, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Address: 5720 NY-9G, Hudson, NY

Sept 24th, 9am-3pm Olana Historical Site Plein Air Join Shawn Dell Joyce in a plein air adventure to Olana to capture fall foliage and Church’s famous view! Perfect fall weather and warm fall...

Trio Virado Hudson, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 327 Warren St, Hudson, NY

Trio Virado consists of flutist Amy Porter, violist Jaime Amador, and guitarist João Luiz, three of the most innovative artists on their respective instruments. Representing a unique mosaic of...

4th Anniversary Party & Equine Rescue Fundraiser! Claverack, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 284 State Route 23, Claverack, 12513

Cooper's Daughter Spirits is celebrating 4 years with a fundraiser for Fresh Beginnings Equine and an all day happy hour!