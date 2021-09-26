CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson, NY

Hudson calendar: Events coming up

Hudson Times
 5 days ago

(HUDSON, NY) Hudson has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Hudson area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iotID_0c8cgvx700

This and That Food Truck

Claverack, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 284 State Route 23, Claverack, 12513

This & That Food Truck is back with their classic offerings and vegan menu such as cauliflower wings, empanadas, and more!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WF57j_0c8cgvx700

Mei's Dumpling Pop Up at Cooper's Daughter Spirit!

Claverack, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 284 New York 23, Claverack-Red Mills, NY 12513

Mei's Handmade Dumplings is popping up at Cooper's Daughter Spirits with farm-to-table authentic Chinese food.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KgmfM_0c8cgvx700

Outdoors! Fall Foliage at Olana Plein Air with Shawn Dell Joyce

Hudson, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Address: 5720 NY-9G, Hudson, NY

Sept 24th, 9am-3pm Olana Historical Site Plein Air Join Shawn Dell Joyce in a plein air adventure to Olana to capture fall foliage and Church’s famous view! Perfect fall weather and warm fall...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VWys8_0c8cgvx700

Trio Virado

Hudson, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 327 Warren St, Hudson, NY

Trio Virado consists of flutist Amy Porter, violist Jaime Amador, and guitarist João Luiz, three of the most innovative artists on their respective instruments. Representing a unique mosaic of...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mwmHG_0c8cgvx700

4th Anniversary Party & Equine Rescue Fundraiser!

Claverack, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 284 State Route 23, Claverack, 12513

Cooper's Daughter Spirits is celebrating 4 years with a fundraiser for Fresh Beginnings Equine and an all day happy hour!

ABOUT

With Hudson Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

