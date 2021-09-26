Rolla calendar: Coming events

(ROLLA, MO) Live events are coming to Rolla.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Rolla area:

Rolla Support Group Rolla, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 1000 N Main St, Rolla, MO

Rolla – Last Tuesday of Month at 6:30 pm Christ Episcopal Church, 1000 N. Main St., Rolla, MO 65401 Contact: Deb Merrell, 573-364-6644

September Open Play Rolla, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 12285 Co Rd 5280, Rolla, MO

Our monthly open play where everyone is welcome to come and play without a reservation.

Career Fair Rolla, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: Parker Hall, 106, 300 W 13th St, Rolla, MO

Visit Handshake to view the new and exciting packages for the in-person and virtual Career Fair!

Casino Night Rolla, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 1701 Martin Spring Drive, Rolla, MO 65401

Experience a Las Vegas-themed night of casino games, heavy hors d'oeuvres, cash bar, and raffle prizes! Must be 21 & Over to attend.

The Snow Queen presented by Missoula Children's Theatre Rolla, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 701 N Cedar St, Rolla, MO

A week long workshop STARRING 50-60 school age children in a full-scale musical! Presented by Missoula Children's Theatre and Ozark Actors Theatre, this workshop is FREE to all participants thanks...