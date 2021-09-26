CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wentzville, MO

Wentzville events coming up

Wentzville Dispatch
Wentzville Dispatch
 5 days ago

(WENTZVILLE, MO) Wentzville is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Wentzville:

Book Discussion

Wentzville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Please pick up a copy of this book at the Corporate Parkway Branch. We will meet outside on the patio. The hardscrabble folks of Troublesome Creek have to scrap for everything—everything except...

Junktique Sale

Wentzville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:30 AM

Address: 405 S Church St, Wentzville, MO

JUNKTIQUE SALE TIMES Friday, September 24 | 4:30 - 7:30 PM Saturday, September 25 | 6:30 AM-6:30 PM Sunday, September 26 | 7:30 AM-12:30 PM Please check your closets, basement, garage, and barn...

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Wentzville, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Wentzville, MO 63385

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Retro 80’s Gala

Wentzville, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: 968 Meyer Road, Wentzville, MO 63385

Join us for a catered dinner and fun filled night of music, testimonies, silent auction, games and more!

Goat Yoga at Lucky Dog Farm - Wentzville, MO

Wentzville, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 1501 Wilmer Rd, Wentzville, MO 63385

NOTE: THIS EVENT WILL BE HELD AT LUCKY DOG FARM IN WENTZVILLE, MO. Goat Yoga is coming to Lucky Dog Farm in Wentzville, MO!

