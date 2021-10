The Detroit Pistons open training camp on Tuesday after making plenty of moves over the past few months to make sure they have a solid roster heading into the season. Detroit has 14 players on guaranteed contracts, two players signed to two-way deals and has agreed to Exhibit 10 contracts with at least three players. With one roster spot still up for grabs, there will be some healthy competition for it and the Pistons have some good options from which to choose.

