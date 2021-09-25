CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

'We lacked belief': Furious Thomas Tuchel slams Chelsea stars for first defeat of the season to Man City and insists 'it was not a good performance on any level'

By Daily Mail
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThomas Tuchel admitted his side ‘lacked belief’ as Manchester City brought Chelsea’s unbeaten start to a shuddering end. Chelsea failed to register a shot on target at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon and succumb to Gabriel Jesus’ winner shortly after half-time. Tuchel suggested they played with fear and accepted that...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tribal Football

Chelsea boss Tuchel: Christensen lacked self-belief when I arrived

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has sung the praises of Andreas Christensen. The Denmark defender is in line to sign an improved contract. "Andreas has been really strong since day one. He can play all three positions in defence and he plays with great confidence," says Tuchel. "At first I had...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Thomas Tuchel says he is 'happy' Harry Kane stayed at Tottenham this summer instead of joining Manchester City and believed the move would happen... but insists Chelsea weren't interested

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed he is glad Harry Kane stayed at Tottenham this summer instead of joining Manchester City. Striker Kane was locked in a lengthy transfer saga during the window after revealing he wanted to leave, but City were unable to meet his £150million price tag. This...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Thomas Tuchel backs Timo Werner to come good at Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel has tipped a “more relaxed” Timo Werner to hit top form at Chelsea. The £53million striker has found himself on the fringes at Stamford Bridge in the early stages of the new campaign, but boss Tuchel now expects all that to change. Club record £98million signing Romelu Lukaku...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Person
Gabriel Jesus
Tribal Football

Chelsea overrun Spurs as Tuchel admits: We needed Kepa in first-half

Chelsea stretched their unbeaten Premier League run to five games as Thomas Tuchel's team deservedly beat Tottenham. After managing no shots on target in the first half, the visitors looked like a different team after the break and scored three second-half goals at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Blues opened...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester City#Man City#German
Yardbarker

Chelsea Star Reluctantly Accepts Defensive Role Under Thomas Tuchel

Callum Hudson-Odoi has accepted his fate at Chelsea that he will play in a more defensive role under Thomas Tuchel. The 20-year-old has seen himself playing as a right wing-back when given minutes by Tuchel, which even the German knows is not his preferred position. "I know it’s (right wing-back)...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Chelsea boss Tuchel: Players didn't believe we could beat Man City

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel admits his players lacked self-belief in defeat at home to Manchester City. Tuchel says City deserved their win which came via Gabriel Jesus' lone goal. The German said, "We were not good enough today to escape pressure. Our ball possession wasn't the sharpest in terms of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
FanSided

How Thomas Tuchel managed to reignite this Chelsea star

When Thomas Tuchel first came into the club back in January, the team was broken, battling in the mid-table, and had just suffered a 2-0 loss against Leicester City. There were many players in the Chelsea team who had lost their confidence and were looking for a new start under the new manager. One of these players was Antonio Rudiger however, he was never a bad player, and he was only on the bench because he had a falling out with Frank Lampard. One of the players who needed a huge boost, both in his abilities and his mental confidence, was Marcos Alonso. Tuchel managed to do a fine job with the Spaniard and this season Alonso has shown Chelsea that he can still contribute to the team.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Man City boss Pep Guardiola suffered heartbreak against Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel last season and has to rectify mistakes to avenge Champions League final defeat - he MUST play a holding midfielder and use Grealish to suck defenders out of position

For a team that boasts one of the most developed squads in European football, Pep Guardiola's Manchester City were rather disjointed in all of their meetings against Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea last season. It contributed to all three games against the German's side ending in defeat, starting with the FA Cup...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Thomas Tuchel looks beyond Pep Guardiola rivalry with Chelsea prepared to ‘suffer’ against Man City

Thomas Tuchel has rejected any personal battle with Pep Guardiola despite having the chance for a history-making fourth successive win over the Manchester City boss.Chelsea manager Tuchel can become the first coach to inflict four defeats in a row on City supremo Guardiola, when the sides meet in Premier League action at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.The hosts could create a six-point gap on Premier League champions City with victory this weekend, but Tuchel has been at pains to downplay the impact of the managerial tussle.Before his three wins over Guardiola and City that culminated with the Champions League final, Tuchel...
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

EPL wrap: Man City hand Chelsea first defeat, Villa stun Man Utd

Manchester City ended Chelsea’s unbeaten start to the season as they won 1-0, while Manchester United were handed their first defeat after going down 1-0 to Aston Villa in the Premier League. The game got off to a lively start with Man City dominating the early proceedings with the match...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy