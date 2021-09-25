'We lacked belief': Furious Thomas Tuchel slams Chelsea stars for first defeat of the season to Man City and insists 'it was not a good performance on any level'

When Thomas Tuchel first came into the club back in January, the team was broken, battling in the mid-table, and had just suffered a 2-0 loss against Leicester City. There were many players in the Chelsea team who had lost their confidence and were looking for a new start under the new manager. One of these players was Antonio Rudiger however, he was never a bad player, and he was only on the bench because he had a falling out with Frank Lampard. One of the players who needed a huge boost, both in his abilities and his mental confidence, was Marcos Alonso. Tuchel managed to do a fine job with the Spaniard and this season Alonso has shown Chelsea that he can still contribute to the team.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 10 DAYS AGO