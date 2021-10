The Phoenix Suns kicked off their training camp for the 2021-22 season this year looking a little different than just two months ago when they nearly won the NBA Championship. Not a lot different, but a little different. For one thing, Devin Booker has been absent due to COVID. He will return soon enough, but for now he’s MIA. For another, we have barely seen anything of last year’s MVP-candidate Chris Paul so far. He’s still there, but for now he’s out of the limelight.

